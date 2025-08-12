Mushroom By Hyunjae Noh Wins Bronze In A' Furniture Design Awards

Mushroom

Innovative side table crafted from repurposed wood scraps recognized for sustainable design and unique aesthetic

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of furniture design, has announced Hyunjae Noh 's innovative side table, "Mushroom," as a Bronze winner in the Furniture Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Noh's design within the furniture industry, celebrating its exceptional creativity, functionality, and commitment to sustainability.Mushroom's recognition by the A' Furniture Design Award underscores its relevance to current trends and needs within the furniture industry. By repurposing wood scraps that would otherwise be discarded, Noh's design aligns with the growing emphasis on sustainable practices and responsible material usage. The unique end-grain pattern created by the repurposed wood not only adds visual interest but also demonstrates the potential for innovative design solutions that minimize waste.What sets Mushroom apart is its clever utilization of wood scraps, transforming them into a functional and visually striking side table. The tabletop features an eye-catching cross-sectional design, showcasing three different types of wood arranged in a three-dimensional end-grain pattern. The smoothly curved legs, reminiscent of a mushroom stem, add to the table's organic aesthetic. With a height of 380mm, Mushroom serves as a versatile piece, suitable for use as a coffee table or bedside table.The Bronze A' Design Award recognition for Mushroom serves as a testament to Hyunjae Noh's commitment to pushing the boundaries of sustainable design. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects within Noh's portfolio, fostering further exploration of eco-friendly materials and innovative manufacturing techniques. As the furniture industry continues to evolve, Mushroom stands as a compelling example of how thoughtful design can contribute to a more sustainable future.Interested parties may learn more at:About Hyunjae NohHyunjae Noh is an industrial designer from Canada who is passionate about product, furniture, and UX design. With a strong focus on ideation, 3D modeling, and rendering, Noh has developed a keen understanding of how design can solve complex problems and enhance people's lives. His problem-solving approach is central to his design philosophy, as he seeks to identify opportunities for innovation by understanding the challenges people face. Noh's ultimate goal is to create practical solutions that improve the user experience, whether through products, furniture, or UX design.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity and practicality. It acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who produce work that stands out for its thoughtful development and innovative use of materials and technology. Winning designs are recognized for their professional execution and potential to positively influence industry standards. The Bronze A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that are distinguished by their creativity, ingenuity, and astuteness, as determined by a rigorous blind peer-review process conducted by an expert jury panel of design professionals, furniture industry experts, journalists, and academics.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. Open to entries from all countries and organized across multiple industries, the A' Design Award aims to make the world a better place through the transformative power of good design. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind these innovations, the A' Design Award drives forward a cycle of inspiration and advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

