EQS-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Northern Data Group and Core42 Announce Strategic Partnership for Large-Scale GPU Deployment

12.08.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Core42 and Northern Data Group to deliver scalable sovereign AI Infrastructure, backed by 10,000 Taiga Cloud GPUs

Partnership expands Core42's sovereign AI capacity, increasing readiness across Europe Collaboration follows a successful proof of concept on Taiga's upgraded on-demand, GPU clusters

Frankfurt/Main – 12 August 2025 – Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2 ) (“Northern Data Group” or“Northern Data”), a leading provider of AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, announces a strategic partnership with Core42 , a G42 company specializing in sovereign cloud and AI infrastructure. The partnership will give customers access to large-scale European sovereign AI Cloud capacity, leveraging both Northern Data's scalable GPU estate and Core42's global deployment capabilities. As part of the framework agreement, Core42 will gain access to up to 10,000 GPUs from the existing estate of Northern Data's Taiga Cloud business, enabling rapid deployment of high-performance compute to meet evolving customer demand. This partnership also represents a strategically important go-to-market initiative by Northern Data, leveraging Core42's global presence and expertise as a leading sovereign cloud, AI infrastructure, and AI Managed Services provider. Core42 has already launched sovereign AI infrastructure initiatives across multiple countries, including its deployment of several supercomputers in the UAE most notably two of the Top 500 systems. Furthermore, Core42 recently announced several milestones in Europe, including multiple strategic partnerships to drive AI innovation in France and its collaboration with iGenius in Italy. These projects reinforce Core42's active role in delivering scalable, compliant AI platforms aligned to national priorities. The partnership with Northern Data builds on this foundation to enable even faster access to sovereign infrastructure in support of regional growth. The collaboration follows the recent successful upgrade of Taiga Cloud's AI clusters, highlighting the robustness of its enhanced product offering and customer opportunity. This technology upgrade is being delivered through its partnership with Gcore, a leading-edge AI provider, which is powering the transition of Taiga Cloud's GPU infrastructure to a dynamic, on-demand product offering.



Aroosh Thillainathan, Northern Data Group Founder and CEO, commented: “Core42 and Northern Data are joining forces to shape the future of AI. Together, we will pioneer next-generation infrastructure, go-to-market strategies, and groundbreaking AI products. Our partnership is driven by a shared mission: to build sovereign, high-performance AI infrastructure that meets the world's surging demand for compute power and unlocks transformative possibilities for humanity.”



Edmondo Orlotti, Core42 Chief Growth Officer also commented: “Our partnership with Northern Data strengthens Core42's ability to deliver sovereign AI infrastructure at scale. By integrating Taiga Cloud's powerful GPU capacity with our global deployment experience, we can respond faster to rising demand and accelerate AI adoption across industries. This collaboration reflects our strategy of aggregation, combining internally deployed capacity with access to trusted GPU partners to scale rapidly and reliably.” This partnership reinforces Core42's role in enabling Europe's AI future, particularly in support of the EU InvestAI program's gigafactory infrastructure needs. By combining Core42's global deployments across North America, Europe, and the Middle East, with Taiga Cloud's scalable GPU capacity, the collaboration delivers high-performance solutions tailored to regional and regulatory priorities. The announcement builds on the recent establishment of G42 Europe & UK, co-chaired by Omar Mir and Marty Edelman, which serves as a strategic platform to accelerate the company's expansion and foreign direct investment across the region.



About Northern Data Group: Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2 ) is a leading provider of full-stack AI and High Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, leveraging a network of high-density, liquid-cooled, GPU-based technology to enable the world's most innovative companies. Together with our partners, we are passionate about the potential of HPC to drive both technological and societal transformation. Northern Data has one of the largest GPU clusters in Europe through its Taiga Cloud business, while its Ardent Data Centers business has approximately 250MW of power deployed or coming online across eight global data centers by 2027. Northern Data enjoys access to cutting-edge chips and hardware for maximum performance and efficiency. At every step, our customers are supported by Northern Data's best-in-class technologists and engineers for rapid, flexible deployment. To learn more, please visit northerndata .



