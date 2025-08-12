Highway Infrastructure Limited IPO Ranks Third In The Country
From left to right: Arun Jain, Riddhart Jain, Anoop Agrawal
Established in 1995, the company has built a strong reputation in road and bridge construction as well as toll operations. With a track record of completing projects worth over Rs. 2,000 crore approx. on time, a presence across 11 states and 1 union territory, and a diverse portfolio of EPC and toll projects, Highway Infrastructure Limited has established itself as a reliable and balanced player in the sector.
In the Union Budget 2024-25, the Government of India allocated Rs. 11.11 lakh crore towards capital expenditure, with Rs. 2.78 lakh crore earmarked for the road sector. Over the next five years, more than 35,000 kilometres of new national highways are planned for construction. With its strong order book and proven execution capabilities, Highway Infrastructure Limited is well-positioned to play a significant role in this national infrastructure expansion.
Managing Director Arun Jain said,“The record subscription is a testament to investor confidence in our track record and our vision for the future. Our aim is to expand our presence across the country and participate in larger projects to bring meaningful change to India's infrastructure landscape.”
Whole Time Director Anoop Agrawal said,“With strong support and a robust order book, we are ready to set new benchmarks in technology adoption, efficiency, and quality.”
From the next generation, Mr. Riddharth Jain, Director, is already part of the Board, bringing fresh energy, digital thinking, and a futuristic perspective to complement the senior leadership team.
Subject expert CA Bhavya Mantri stated,“The company's balanced business model, strong returns, and low debt-equity ratio make it well-prepared for sustainable growth. The enthusiastic response from investors validates this trust.”
From a financial standpoint, the company is in a strong position - with high returns (ROCE 16.56%, ROE 19.03%) and a low debt-equity ratio of 0.61, it is well-equipped for long-term growth. With a solid foundation, clear vision, and the trust of its investors, Highway Infrastructure Limited is ready to make a significant contribution to the nation's infrastructure story in the years ahead.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Gas Compressors Market Is Booming And Expected To Hit USD 6.9 Billion By 2033 IMARC Group
- India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Dance Academy Business Setup 2025: A Detailed Plan & Market Analysis
- Vietnam Semiconductor Market Size, Share, Trends And Growth Report 2033
- Brazil Carbon Credits Market: Tech-Driven Growth And Green Transition
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
CommentsNo comment