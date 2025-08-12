Swiss Steel's UGIWAM Wire Boosts Precision, Efficiency And Sustainability In Additive Manufacturing

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Swiss Steel's wire solution enables 'greater precision, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness in additive manufacturing'

August 12, 2025 by Mai Tao

Swiss Steel Group and its subsidiary Ugitech , France say they are send a“strong message” with their latest innovation in the field of additive manufacturing: the UGIWAM wire, a cutting-edge solution for additive manufacturing by wire arc additive manufacturing (WAAM).

This advanced technology not only offers solutions for the precise manufacturing of components, but also provides custom alloys tailored to the specific requirements of various industries.

By combining its expertise in welding, wire drawing, and machining, Ugitech, a European leader in welding filler metals for stainless steel and alloys, offers a unique approach to additive manufacturing.

UGIWAM: 'Strong arguments' for this process

The UGIWAM wire stands out from other solutions due to its custom chemical composition, complete control over the raw material origin, and mastery of the wire drawing process.

As the only European producer of filler metal with its own steel mill, Ugitech can directly control the chemical composition of the wire, thus offering products that are perfectly tailored to customer specifications.

With 35 years of experience in the production of welding filler metals and 117 years in stainless steel production, Ugitech offers an optimal wire for every application, covering all industries, including aerospace, defense, oil and gas, nuclear, maritime, and more.

Marc Marticou, director of strategic marketing for the stainless steel division of Swiss Steel Group, says:“The ability to adjust the composition of our products provides a major competitive advantage.

“We don't just define the product; we also define it for each project by taking into account the specific characteristics of the part being produced, the customer's manufacturing processes, and the project's carbon footprint goals.”

Optimization and precision through custom chemical composition

To maximize the performance of parts produced by additive manufacturing, Ugitech relies on its research and development center. The chemical composition of the wire is continuously improved there to optimize the deposition properties.

Ugitech has implemented dedicated systems for final wire drawing operations to ensure control and stability of the wire surface appearance, thus optimizing weldability.

The UGIWAM products are specifically tested and optimized to meet the needs of the additive manufacturing industry, ensuring that they meet the highest standards in terms of precision and material properties.

Additive manufacturing and decarbonization

The company is constantly investing in state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment and processes. Among the recent developments is a project, supported by the“France Relance” program, that adapts its production toolset to the requirements of additive manufacturing.

Another focus is decarbonization. The WAAM process actively supports the reduction of CO2 emissions in manufacturing industries.

Ugitech helps its customers select the alloy that meets their environmental objectives by providing the carbon footprint for each UGIWAM product, thus contributing to sustainability and emissions reduction.

Industry-specific solutions for a wide range of sectors

The UGIWAM wire offers tailored solutions for a broad range of sectors, including aerospace, the nuclear industry, the energy sector, and defense.

By adapting the wire composition, wire drawing method, and packaging to the specific requirements of each sector, Ugitech ensures high-quality implementation.

Marc Marticou says:“Additive manufacturing has established itself as a revolutionary approach in many sectors. By providing custom materials and thoughtful process optimization, we offer our customers technology that not only increases efficiency but also reduces production costs.”

Future prospects

With UGIWAM, Swiss Steel Group demonstrates how the combination of advanced manufacturing techniques and sustainable practices ushers in a new era of industrial production.

Ugitech continues to be a pioneer in the development of materials for additive manufacturing and ensures that companies worldwide can benefit from this technology.

Frank Koch, CEO of Swiss Steel Group, says:“Our investments in research, development, and partnerships with globally leading companies show our commitment to advancing additive manufacturing.

“We aim not only to optimize the manufacturing process but also to help make the industries of the future more sustainable and efficient.”