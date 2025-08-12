Fort Robotics Secures $18.9 Million To Advance Safety Solutions For Intelligent Machines

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Fort Robotics raises $18.9 million in new funding to bring total to $60.5 million

August 12, 2025 by Mai Tao

Fort Robotics , a specialist provider of safety and security solutions for intelligent machines, has raised an additional $18.9 million in its Series B funding round. This capital raises the company's total funding to $60.5 million to date.

The round was led by Tiger Global, with strong participation from both new and returning investors, underscoring confidence in Fort's crucial role in the rapidly evolving robotics and physical AI landscape.

Fort's growth is fueled by the robotics industry hitting a critical inflection point. As autonomous systems see large-scale deployments in sectors like autonomous vehicles, agriculture, construction, defense, factory automation, and humanoid robotics, they are increasingly relying on Fort's solutions.

This new capital will accelerate Fort's goal of empowering machine builders and users with safe, secure, and dynamic control, particularly as autonomous systems become increasingly prevalent across global work sites.

Samuel Reeves, CEO of Fort Robotics, says:“Robotics and physical AI are quickly transforming every worksite globally. As robot fleets grow and work alongside people, the need for robust functional safety becomes even more vital.

“We're seeing sharp acceleration in new customers and growth from long-time users of the Fort platform. We're excited to welcome new investors who share our vision for the changing worksite, and we're deeply appreciative of the ongoing investment from long-time partners like Tiger Global.”

New board members join to steer strategic growth

Further bolstering its leadership and strategic direction, Fort Robotics is pleased to announce the appointment of three new board members: Kirk D. Brown, COO and CFO of SportsMedia Technology and former COO of Overwatch Geospatial, acquired by Textron; Jorge Heraud, CEO of TerraBlaster, former CEO of Blue River Technology and VP of Automation at John Deere; and Benjamin G. Wolff, President and CEO of Palladyne AI and co-founder and CEO of Clearwire Corporation, which was acquired by Sprint.

Their deep experience in entrepreneurial ventures, robotics, and technology will be instrumental as Fort enters its next phase of expansion.

Strategic impact and use of funds

This funding is a strong vote of confidence in Fort's role in providing safety for the emerging robotics ecosystem, recognized as a key enabler for the industry's scale. The investment will be used to:



Enhance existing products : Increase versatility with new communication protocols, API integrations, and expanded international compliance.

Develop next-generation safety : Expand Fort's platform by building out critical data analytics and comprehensive safety solutions designed to displace traditional methods and address the unique challenges of physical AI. Accelerate growth : Accelerate the development and implementation of Fort's technology to empower safe, secure, dynamic control for machine builders and users.

Investor confidence

The Series B expansion saw continued support from returning investors, including Tiger Global, Prime Movers Lab, Mark Cuban, FundersClub, Creative Ventures, GRIDS Capital, and Ahoy Capital. New investors include Neman Ventures, Mana Ventures, Gaingels, and Ryuu Co. of Japan.

Shane Neman, CIO and general partner of Neman Ventures, says:“At Neman Ventures, we strategically invest in companies at the forefront of transformative technologies. Fort Robotics' commitment to safety for physical AI and intelligent machines directly aligns with our vision for the future of work and advanced automation.

“Their platform is a crucial enabler for the next generation of robotics, including emerging areas like humanoids. We are excited to support Fort as they expand their comprehensive safety solutions.”