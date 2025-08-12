ILX Selects Harvest By Dasseti To Elevate ESG And Investment Data Management

Harvest by Dasseti's AI-powered ESG platform to streamline ILX's climate and SDG reporting, delivering trusted private market data and measurable impact.

- Luz Martinez, Head of Sustainability, ILXAMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Harvest by Dasseti , the AI-powered ESG data and investment intelligence platform , is pleased to announce that ILX , an Amsterdam-based asset manager specializing in global development finance co-investments, has selected Harvest to streamline ESG workflows across its private credit investments. With a focus on Climate Finance and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Emerging Markets, ILX will use the platform to enhance data-driven decision-making and strengthen investor reporting.ILX will leverage Harvest's powerful AI capabilities to accelerate data validation and reporting across its portfolio of co-investments with multilateral development banks and development finance institutions.This decision underscores Harvest's growing recognition as the go-to platform for private market investors seeking trusted, private ESG data, improved compliance, and actionable sustainability insights. The partnership is aligned with ILX's commitment to deliver impactful investments with a sustainable framework.“We're thrilled to welcome ILX to the Harvest community,” said Wissem Souissi, CEO and Founder of Dasseti.“This collaboration reflects the strength of our platform in addressing the complexities of ESG investing in private markets, and our shared vision for delivering measurable impact and investment performance.”"Partnering with Dasseti marks a key milestone in scaling ILX's ESG, Impact, and Climate data capabilities” said Luz Martinez, Head of Sustainability“As our portfolio grows, so does the need for efficient and automated data management and workflows. By leveraging Dasseti's advanced AI capabilities, we aim to accelerate data validation and streamline reporting for our investors"Harvest by Dasseti delivers AI-driven clarity, high response rates, and seamless reporting, supporting investors with real-time insights, robust data workflows, and strategic ESG engagement. Designed for LPs, GPs, credit, infrastructure, VC, and impact managers, Harvest helps private market firms do more with their ESG data. To date, the platform has facilitated the reporting of 29,783,884 MTCO2e in total lifetime emissions, enabling investors to track, manage, and act on their climate impact with confidence.For more information about Harvest, visit .ENDSAbout ILXILX is an Amsterdam-based private credit manager specialising in global development finance investment strategies. It primarily focuses on UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and climate finance in emerging markets, and it is driven by a diversified, long-term, and impactful investment approach. This approach is underpinned by strong partnerships with global Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) and Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) and centres around B-loan participations in SDG-aligned investments, particularly within the realm of climate finance. ILX Fund I was launched in 2022 with incubation support from the German, Dutch, and UK governments and with cornerstone commitments from Dutch pension fund managers APG on behalf of ABP and bpfBOUW and Achmea Investment Management on behalf of Pensioenfonds Vervoer. ILX Fund II was launched in 2024 with commitments from Danish pension providers Sampension and Akademiker. For more information here: ILX Fund – SDG-Focused Emerging Market Private Debt. Linkedin.For more information:Sofia Vega, Communications ILX, ...About HarvestHarvest by Dasseti is the ESG investment intelligence platform redefining sustainable investing. Powered by AI, Harvest transforms complex, unstructured data into clear, decision-ready insights. Helping investors unlock value, meet regulatory demands, and drive real-world impact. Built for private market leaders, Harvest delivers more: more clarity, more efficiency, and more results.For more informationFiona Sherwood, CMO, ...

