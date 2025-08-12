403
Plaksha University celebrates first undergraduate convocation, marks strong career outcomes for the founding cohort
(MENAFN- The Mavericks) India, August 12, 2025: Plaksha University, a technology university reimagining higher education and research in India, celebrated a major milestone with th convocation of its founding BTech cohort, the Class of 2025. The event highlights Plaksha's vision of nurturing a new kind of engineer who can address the challenges of an ever-evolving world. The universi’y’s strong industry connects and the diverse career trajectories of its graduates, reaffirms Pla’sha’s commitment to interdisciplinary learning, research, innovation, and entrepreneurship.
The graduating cohort was addressed by the chief uest, Dr V Narayanan, Chairman, ISRO at the university campus in Mohali, who emphasised the importance of lifelong l arning.¦nbsp; He said “Great students are shaped by great teachers and Plaksha has that strength. This is a true temple of knowl’dge, and it’s inspiring to see the calibre and purpose in its graduates. Keep learning, work hard, serve the country, and above all, be good human beings. You now have the chance to help build a iksit Bharat, ”make it count.”
The university’s first graduating batch saw strong career outcomes, securing roles across divers functions such as data science, AI/ML, business analysis, software engineering, product management, and consulting. Of the students who opted for industry roles (65% of the eligible cohort), 100%
The average CTC stood atlittle ab ve 20 lakh per annum, with top offers reaching up to 60 lakh per annum. Top 25 percentile of the class received average CTC of 36 lakh per annum, underscoring the strong demand for talent trained in interdisciplinary and future-facing skills.
Prominent recruiters included Arcesium, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), D.E. Shaw, Flipkart, Fractal Analytics, Info Edge Jefferies, McKinsey and Company, Wayground (formerly Quizizz) and Wayfair.Deep Tech, Startups, Consulting, BFSI, and Emerging Technologies.
In addition to placement outcomes, 27% of students chose to pursue higher studies and research, securing admissions from leading global institutions like Carnegie Mellon University, UPenn, University of Chicago, University of California San Diego, King's College London, New York University, TU Delft among others. This underscores the academic rigor and research-driven approach at Plaksha, preparing students for advanced studies in cutting-edge fields. Remaining students have chosen to start their own startup ventures.
“This moment represents not just the graduation of a cohort but the emergence of a new model for tech education in Indi”,” said Neeraj Aggarwal, Chair of the Board of Trustees at Plaksha University and Chair, Asia-Pacific at Boston Consulting Group. “Our first batch exemplif’es what’s possible when students are nurtured in an ecosystem that encourages curiosity, leadership, and deep engagement with’the world’s most pressi”g problems.”
“This is not just a proud moment for us and our students, these career outcomes reaffirm our belief in interdisciplinary learning, experiential education, and a strong fo”us on research,” said Prof. Rudra Pratap, Founding Vice Chancellor, Plaksha University. “Our graduates are stepping into roles that will shape the technological future of India. Whether joining global firms, pursuing research, or launching ventures, they reflect a commitment to ”uilding with purpose.”
The two-day convocation celebration brought together founding donors, global faculty, and industry leaders who have played a pivotal role in shaping Plaksha's journey. Highlights included the inauguration of the Bharti Academic Building and a cerem’nial address by the Hon’ble 14th President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind and the Governor of Punjab, Shri Gulab Chand Kataria on August 8, 2025. The event culminated in a celebration of the achievements and asp’rations of the university’s first graduating’cohort, reaffirming Plaksha’s mission to reimagine tech educati n in India on August 9, 2025.
