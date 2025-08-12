403
Nvidia Shares Decline After Chip Revenue Deal
(MENAFN) Shares of Nvidia ended the day lower on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that a deal had been finalized with the semiconductor giant.
Under this agreement, Nvidia is required to contribute 15% of the income generated from the sale of “H20” chips to China to the U.S. government.
The company’s stock declined by 0.34%, settling at $182.09.
Trump revealed that his original demand was 20% of the earnings from chip exports. However, he reached a “small” compromise with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, bringing the figure down to 15%.
He clarified that the agreement pertains solely to the current “H20” chip being sold in China.
Although he referred to the chip as outdated, he acknowledged that it continues to maintain commercial demand.
In discussing future technologies, Trump referred to Nvidia's new Blackwell chip as “the latest and best.”
He emphasized that no agreement had been made for this more advanced chip and indicated that any potential deal would require the chip to be redesigned in a less sophisticated form.
The U.S. president also mentioned plans to meet with Huang to further address the Blackwell chip issue.
A comparable arrangement is anticipated with AMD, although no formal announcement has been made yet.
Shares of AMD also experienced a slight decline, falling by approximately 0.25%.
