Lyzr And Gdna Partner To Deliver Enterprise-Ready Agentic AI Systems

NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lyzr AI, a leading platform for building orchestrated AI agents, and g/d/n/a (Global Digital Needs Agency), an AWS Services Partner supporting the launch and growth of agentic businesses, announced a strategic partnership to help organizations design, deploy, and operationalize secure multi-agent systems at scale. to help organizations design, deploy, and operationalize secure multi-agent systems at scale.Lyzr provides the orchestration infrastructure for deploying secure, modular, and coordinated AI agents that operate reliably in production environments. These agents manage workflows end-to-end across sales, service, and operations, with built-in governance, shared memory, and outcome alignment.g/d/n/a (Global Digital Needs Agency) is an AWS Advanced Services Partner focused on helping digital-native startups, SMBs, and ISVs launch and scale with cloud-first architectures. From initial discovery to deployment, g/d/n/a designs adaptive agentic systems that reduce operational overhead, improve agility, and accelerate time to value. The firm combines technical depth with go-to-market alignment to help fast-moving teams turn intelligent agents into real-world outcomes.g/d/n/a also brings deep expertise in enterprise architecture, domain modeling, and operational design. With its roots in building scalable digital-native systems on AWS, g/d/n/a supports startups, SMBs, and mid-sized enterprises looking to embed agentic systems into their core operations. As an AWS Advanced Services Partner, g/d/n/a helps organizations move from early experimentation to structured deployment, reducing operational drag while increasing agility and time-to-value. As agentic AI continues to emerge as a new operational model, organizations are shifting from isolated task automation to intelligent agent networks that manage complex workflows across systems and departments. These agents are designed to independently handle business functions such as customer onboarding, support ticket triage, compliance monitoring, approvals, and insights generation, without requiring human handoff.“Enterprises don't need another AI experiment, they need systems they can trust in production,” said Siva Surendira, CEO of Lyzr AI.“With g/d/n/a, we deliver orchestration-ready infrastructure into live operations that's modular, secure, and fast to deploy.”Structured Agentic Deployment for Real-World ImpactLyzr provides the foundation for agent orchestration, offering a secure, scalable framework with prebuilt blueprints across functions like sales, service, and operations. g/d/n/a complements this with technical architecture, domain modeling, and GTM alignment to deliver full-stack systems focused on operational outcomes.“This is about operating leverage,” said Maran Marudhamuthu, Founding Partner at g/d/n/a AI.“Our focus isn't automation for its own sake , it's building agentic systems that embed into business operations and improve them. That means modeling the right agents, coordinating them intelligently, and connecting them to meaningful results.”In practice, agentic systems behave like digital teams, each agent responsible for a specific business task and working in coordination through shared memory and orchestration logic. One agent may qualify leads through live chat, another may generate proposals using CRM and pricing data, while others handle compliance checks, approvals, and onboarding. These agents integrate with platforms such as Salesforce, Zendesk, and internal APIs, requiring no system overhauls or replatforming.Unlike fragmented automations, these systems are built with security, governance, and observability in mind. Lyzr's infrastructure includes embedded safety controls, Responsible AI policies, and full monitoring capabilities, allowing enterprises to deploy agentic systems with confidence.Agentic systems don't just automate tasks, they safely operate business processes, giving companies the leverage they need to scale without increasing headcount.”Early results from agentic deployments show up to 60% productivity gains in analytical workflows, 90% faster resolution cycles with orchestrated agents, and over 50% reduction in time spent on manual, fragmented processes. Joint solution workshops and demonstrations are available now to enterprises globally. Book a demo today.About LyzrFounded in April 2023, Lyzr is dedicated to helping enterprises build and deploy reliable AI agents with a strong focus on privacy, scalability, and seamless integration. Backed by institutional investors, Lyzr serves over 400 clients, key clients include, AirAsia, Nelson Global, Accenture and Dairyland Power. Its solutions portfolio spans AI and vertical AI agents tailored for banking and insurance, driving efficiency in automation and decision-making processes.

