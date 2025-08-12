Clarimed Inc. Acquires We Are Human, Expanding Growth Into Southeast Market

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Annmarie Nicolson, founder of We Are Human, will join ClariMed as Principal, bringing her extensive experience in early-stage formative research, contextual inquiry, and UX research for MedTech innovation to the leadership team. The acquisition brings the complete We Are Human team and their Atlanta research facility into the ClariMed family, expanding the company's presence in the Southeast region.

"This acquisition represents our continued commitment to our user-centered foundation while expanding our reach and strengthening our capabilities," said Kelley Kendle, CEO of ClariMed. "Regional variability allows us to better address our patients' needs and advance our mission to make medical technology safer, more intuitive, and more impactful for the people who need it most. This isn't just a merger of capabilities - it's a deep alignment of values."

The acquisition strengthens ClariMed's position as an integrated medical device services partner, expanding specialized expertise in user experience research, regulatory compliance, and design validation across both US and UK markets. We Are Human brings ISO 13485 certification and extensive experience with IEC-62366 and FDA Guidance requirements, having conducted research with hundreds of healthcare professionals, lay persons and diverse patient groups. The Atlanta laboratory will serve as ClariMed's newest research facility, offering access to diverse study populations in the Southeast while supporting the company's growing client base.

"Joining ClariMed represents an exciting opportunity to amplify our impact in healthcare through human-centered research and design," said Annmarie. "Both organizations have a long-standing commitment to putting users first and creating products that truly make a difference in people's lives. This shared dedication to excellence and user-centered principles positions us to deliver even more meaningful solutions- both to our clients and, to the patients and healthcare providers who rely on innovative medical technology every day."

The integration of We Are Human establishes ClariMed's first Southeast location, joining strategic offices across the United States and internationally, including Chadds Ford, PA; Cambridge, MA; San Jose, CA; Cambridge, UK; Leeds, UK; and now Atlanta, GA. This expanded geographic network enhances ClariMed's ability to serve global clients while accessing diverse talent pools and participant populations for user research and usability testing.

This acquisition aligns with ClariMed's growth strategy of building comprehensive, human-centered solutions for medical device development. The combined expertise of both organizations positions ClariMed to better serve pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers seeking to accelerate time to market while enhancing patient safety and user experience.

About ClariMed

ClariMed is a human-centered development and regulatory practice for medical products developed by pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers. Our best-of-breed professional services cultivate innovation while ensuring the safe and effective use of medical products. With offices across the United States and United Kingdom, ClariMed delivers comprehensive solutions that integrate human factors at the core of device development and regulatory pathways. Visit us at .

About We Are Human

Founded in 2020, We Are Human is an ISO 13485 certified consultancy, based in the UK and US specializing in Human Factors, User Research and UX, with deep expertise in human-centered research and design for healthcare. The company was founded on the belief that human needs should be at the heart of design, striving to improve quality of life, health, and wellbeing through product development. We Are Human brings extensive experience in Human Factors and Usability Engineering standards and regulatory requirements for medical device development, including IEC-62366 and FDA Guidance, with a track record of collaborating with clients across Medical Devices, Combination Products, FemTech, Digital Health and over-the-counter (OTC) products.

