Putin Signs Decree to Ban Foreign-Made Military Clothing

Putin Signs Decree to Ban Foreign-Made Military Clothing


2025-08-12 03:09:01
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has enacted a decree that will prohibit the armed forces from acquiring foreign-made clothing and related equipment starting in 2026.

The directive mandates that, effective January 1, 2026, all uniforms and clothing for Russia’s military must be manufactured exclusively by domestic companies with production facilities inside Russia.

By 2027, this mandate will tighten further, requiring that the fabrics and knitted materials used in military clothing also be produced within the country.

The decree clearly states the objective is to completely eliminate the acquisition of foreign-made clothing and materials for military use.

The range of military apparel and equipment affected by this order encompasses uniforms, insignia, underwear, bedding, specialized clothing, footwear, gear, and sanitary products, all obtained through Russia’s state defense procurement system.

