Azerbaijani Wrestlers To Compete At U20 World Championship
The U20 World Wrestling Championship is scheduled to take place from August 17 to 24 in Samokov, Bulgaria, Azernews reports.
A total of 23 Azerbaijani wrestlers will compete at the event held at the Samokov Arena.
In the early days of the competition, freestyle wrestling matches will be held. Led by head coach Arif Abdullayev and coaches Rovshan Hajiyev, Nazim Alijanov, and Ashraf Aliyev, the Azerbaijani team includes Vasif Bagirov (57 kg), Farhad Hajiyev (61 kg), Agha Gasimov (65 kg), Nurlan Agazade (70 kg), Aghanazar Novruzov (74 kg), Muradkhan Omarov (79 kg), Tabriz Bayramov (86 kg), Anar Jafarli (92 kg), Ravan Musayev (97 kg), and Yusif Dursunov (125 kg), all aiming for victory.
In the later stages, women's wrestling will take the spotlight, with assistant coach Togrul Asgarov and head coach Rovshan Umudov leading competitors Gunay Gurbanova (59 kg), Ruzanna Mammadova (62 kg), and Zahra Karimzada (72 kg).
During the final days, the focus will shift to Greco-Roman wrestling. Head coach Nuraddin Rajabov, along with coaches Emin Ahmadov, Turaj Huseynli, and Zohrab Abbasov, will guide Azerbaijani athletes Turan Dashdamirov (55 kg), Aykhan Javadov (60 kg), Tural Ahmadov (63 kg), Faraim Mustafayev (67 kg), Seymur Gasimov (72 kg), Davud Mammadov (77 kg), Elmin Aliyev (82 kg), Orkhan Hajiyev (87 kg), Ismayil Rzayev (97 kg), and Mazaim Mardanov (130 kg).
Matches are scheduled to begin each day at 11:00 AM, with medal bouts starting at 7:00 PM Baku time.
Top-level referees Kamran Aliyev and Bashir Isazade will officiate the prestigious event.
Wrestling remains the most popular sport in the country and is overseen by the National Wrestling Federation, which was established in 1993.
The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan. The country became one of only two nations ever to increase the number of medals achieved in five consecutive games.
In 2020, Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers finished third in the overall medal table of the Individual World Cup in Serbia.
National wrestlers won two medals, including silver and bronze. Russia topped the medal table, followed by Turkiye.
The national team also won five medals at the Grand Prix Moscow held in Russia.
In 2022, Azerbaijani wrestler Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) was crowned the World Champion in Belgrade.
Nurmagomedov became the World Champion after defeating the Russian wrestler in the final.
At the 2024 Summer Olympics, Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg), freestyle wrestlers Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) and Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) won bronze medals for Azerbaijan.
