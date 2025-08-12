QMC, Katara Sign Pact To Strengthen Media Partnership In Qatar's Cultural Landscape

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Cultural Village Foundation - Katara and the Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) signed a cooperation agreement today, during a press conference held at Katara, with the participation of senior officials from both institutions.

The agreement aims to enhance effective media coverage of Katara's events and activities, and to foster joint efforts in producing cultural content that reflects Qatari identity and supports the strategic goals of both entities.

The agreement was signed by Deputy General Manager and Director of Human Resources at Katara, Saif Saad Al Dosari and Director of the Office of International Cooperation and Agreements at QMC, Abdullah Ghanem Al Mohannadi.

On this occasion, Saif Al Dosari emphasized that the agreement builds on the longstanding and distinguished efforts of QMC in highlighting Qatar's cultural scene. Over the years, the corporation has played a central role as a professional and committed national media partner, contributing significantly to presenting an authentic image of Katara's diverse events and initiatives.

He noted that the agreement opens new horizons for collaboration between the two institutions, reflecting their shared commitment to developing a media experience closely tied to culture, and enhancing media presence for Katara's events locally and globally. He described the partnership with QMC as one that enriches cultural and media content and strengthens both entities' ability to effectively convey Qatar's cultural message to a wider audience.

In his remarks, Abdullah Ghanem Al Mohannadi stated that the partnership with Katara is a natural extension of the synergy between two national institutions operating under a shared vision to enhance Qatar's media and cultural landscape.

He described the agreement as a strategic and intellectual alliance that brings together QMC's deep-rooted media expertise and Katara's vital cultural role. The partnership, he added, reflects a mutual commitment to supporting culture through media and creativity, and to elevating the media scene in Qatar.

Al Mohannadi expressed his aspiration to achieve the shared objectives of the agreement in serving Qatari society and realizing a common vision that fosters collaboration in media, culture, and the arts. He underscored the importance of highlighting national identity and strengthening Qatar's presence regionally and internationally, in alignment with the country's aspirations for a prosperous future rooted in creativity and knowledge. He also emphasized the need to build strong media foundations between national institutions in support of Qatar National Vision 2030.

He further stressed the commitment of both sides to advancing the cultural and media sectors through knowledge exchange, support for cultural initiatives, and coverage of events via official media channels. The agreement, he said, represents a model of institutional synergy that serves the interests of the nation and boosts Qatar's standing in regional and international media forums.

Meanwhile, Ali bin Saleh Al Sada, Director of Qatar TV, told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that strengthening the partnership between QMC and Katara comes after years of close cooperation in the development of media in Qatar. This agreement, he said, is the culmination of that journey, aligning with Qatar National Vision 2030 and reinforcing the country's global status through QMC's professional media coverage and Katara's outstanding cultural and heritage events.