PRIVACY ALERT: Connex Credit Union Under Investigation For Data Breach Of 172,000 Customer Records

Although the breach occurred in June 2025, Connex Credit Union did not begin notifying affected individuals until or around August 7, 2025, which may have violated state and federal laws. The following information may have been compromised in the breach: names, account numbers, debit card information, Social Security numbers, and/or other government ID.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Connex Credit Union's cybersecurity practices.

