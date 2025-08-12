Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-08-12 02:02:03
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
12 August 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 11 August 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 454.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 461.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 457.310733

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,370,164 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

Additionally, 605,744 have been transferred out of treasury to facilitate the exercise of options issued in accordance with the terms of the Performance Shares Plan.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 112,981,387 have voting rights and 3,366,416 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price
(pence per share) 		Aggregated volume
LSE 457.310733 15,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue
200 461.00 08:10:06 LSE
201 461.00 08:12:04 LSE
300 461.00 08:12:04 LSE
99 461.00 08:12:04 LSE
200 459.50 09:03:45 LSE
16 459.00 09:24:43 LSE
182 459.00 09:24:43 LSE
196 459.00 09:24:43 LSE
2 459.00 09:24:43 LSE
16 459.00 09:30:59 LSE
199 459.00 09:30:59 LSE
182 459.00 09:30:59 LSE
198 458.50 09:36:30 LSE
198 458.50 09:36:30 LSE
198 458.50 09:36:30 LSE
198 458.50 09:36:30 LSE
197 458.50 09:36:30 LSE
1 458.50 09:36:30 LSE
109 458.50 09:37:24 LSE
89 458.50 09:37:24 LSE
198 458.50 09:39:00 LSE
19 458.50 09:39:00 LSE
179 458.50 09:39:00 LSE
277 458.00 09:39:00 LSE
198 458.00 09:39:00 LSE
198 458.00 09:39:00 LSE
198 458.00 09:39:00 LSE
198 458.00 09:39:00 LSE
198 458.00 09:39:00 LSE
179 458.00 09:39:00 LSE
19 458.00 09:39:00 LSE
198 458.00 09:39:00 LSE
198 458.00 09:39:03 LSE
81 458.00 09:40:01 LSE
117 458.00 09:40:01 LSE
198 458.00 09:40:01 LSE
81 458.00 09:40:01 LSE
96 458.00 09:40:01 LSE
12 458.00 09:40:01 LSE
4 458.00 09:40:01 LSE
5 458.00 09:42:00 LSE
48 458.00 09:44:00 LSE
94 458.00 09:44:00 LSE
56 458.00 09:44:00 LSE
198 458.00 09:49:20 LSE
16 458.00 09:49:59 LSE
182 458.00 09:49:59 LSE
198 458.00 09:51:00 LSE
16 458.00 09:51:06 LSE
182 458.00 09:51:06 LSE
16 458.00 09:51:27 LSE
16 458.00 09:51:48 LSE
87 458.00 09:52:00 LSE
23 458.00 09:52:00 LSE
56 458.00 09:53:01 LSE
198 458.00 09:53:01 LSE
198 458.00 09:53:09 LSE
148 458.00 09:54:00 LSE
16 458.00 09:54:00 LSE
34 458.00 09:56:22 LSE
198 458.00 09:56:22 LSE
103 458.00 09:56:23 LSE
31 458.00 09:56:23 LSE
16 458.00 10:01:34 LSE
48 458.00 10:01:34 LSE
181 458.00 10:03:22 LSE
198 458.00 10:16:53 LSE
55 458.00 10:16:53 LSE
113 457.00 10:19:18 LSE
81 457.00 10:19:18 LSE
312 456.50 10:29:40 LSE
72 456.50 10:29:42 LSE
148 457.00 10:46:44 LSE
189 454.50 12:11:14 LSE
75 455.50 13:17:27 LSE
25 455.50 13:17:27 LSE
100 455.50 13:17:27 LSE
166 456.00 13:30:40 LSE
85 456.00 13:30:41 LSE
16 455.00 13:30:41 LSE
10 456.00 13:30:42 LSE
46 456.00 13:30:42 LSE
65 456.00 13:30:42 LSE
198 456.00 13:30:42 LSE
198 456.00 13:30:42 LSE
198 456.00 13:30:42 LSE
4 456.00 13:30:42 LSE
163 456.00 13:30:42 LSE
27 456.00 13:30:43 LSE
4 456.00 13:30:43 LSE
198 456.00 13:30:43 LSE
198 456.00 13:30:43 LSE
198 456.00 13:30:43 LSE
198 456.00 13:30:44 LSE
272 455.00 13:30:45 LSE
30 455.00 13:32:23 LSE
9 455.00 13:32:23 LSE
7 455.00 13:32:23 LSE
152 455.00 13:53:08 LSE
169 455.50 14:01:49 LSE
16 455.50 14:01:49 LSE
13 455.50 14:01:49 LSE
16 455.50 14:06:35 LSE
182 455.50 14:06:35 LSE
218 455.50 14:06:35 LSE
156 455.50 14:06:35 LSE
42 455.50 14:06:35 LSE
198 455.50 14:08:12 LSE
30 455.50 14:08:14 LSE
16 455.50 14:08:14 LSE
16 455.50 14:09:32 LSE
136 455.50 14:09:32 LSE
60 455.50 14:09:32 LSE
20 455.50 14:09:32 LSE
118 455.50 14:09:32 LSE
20 455.50 14:09:32 LSE
6 455.50 14:09:32 LSE
10 455.50 14:09:32 LSE
17 455.50 14:20:58 LSE
105 456.00 14:43:30 LSE
7 455.50 14:54:24 LSE
63 455.50 14:59:56 LSE
62 455.50 14:59:56 LSE
39 455.50 14:59:56 LSE
13 455.50 14:59:56 LSE
3 455.50 14:59:56 LSE
131 456.00 15:20:23 LSE
16 456.00 15:20:23 LSE
28 456.00 15:20:23 LSE
4 456.00 15:20:23 LSE
244 456.00 15:20:25 LSE
1 455.00 15:38:21 LSE
247 455.50 15:46:33 LSE
153 455.50 15:46:33 LSE
225 455.50 15:46:35 LSE
31 455.50 15:46:35 LSE
16 455.50 15:46:35 LSE
16 455.50 15:46:35 LSE
1 455.50 15:46:35 LSE
15 455.50 15:46:35 LSE
1 455.50 15:46:35 LSE
119 456.00 15:49:16 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
...

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
...al

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.


