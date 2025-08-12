Highway Infrastructure Lists At A Sensational 67% Premium Over IPO Price

Highway Infrastructure made a superb market debut on Tuesday, listing at a 67% premium to its IPO price of ₹70. The stock opened at ₹117 on the BSE and at ₹115 on the NSE. It is reportedly the best listing of 2025.

At the time of writing, the stock was up 72.5% at ₹120.75.

IPO Details

The IPO was opened on August 5 and closed on August 7. The price band was fixed between ₹65 and ₹70 per share. The lot size for an application comprised of 211 shares, considering the upper end of the price band. The minimum amount of investment required by a retail investor was ₹13,715.

The overall IPO comprised a fresh issue of 1.39 crore shares worth ₹97.52 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 46.4 lakh shares amounting to ₹32.48 crore.

Allotment

Highway Infrastructure's IPO allotment was finalised on August 8. Retail investors bid 164.48 times their allotted portion, while the non-institutional investor (NII) segment saw an extraordinary 473.10 times subscription. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) category also drew strong demand, with subscriptions reaching 432.71 times.

The company raised ₹23.40 crore from anchor investors, including HDFC Bank and Abans Finance Pvt Ltd. Pantomath Capital Advisors acted as the sole book-running lead manager for the IPO, while Bigshare Services served as the registrar.

Highway Infrastructure operates across tollway collection, EPC projects, and the real estate sector. It undertakes construction and maintenance of roads, highways, and bridges, along with residential development projects.

