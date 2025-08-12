Indonesia Shrimp Market Size, Share, Growth, Outlook, Price Trends & Industry Analysis 2025-2033

The Indonesia shrimp market size reached USD 862.44 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1,331.67 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.44% during 2025–2033. Market growth is driven by the country's strong aquaculture base, rising global demand for sustainable seafood, and government initiatives to boost shrimp exports. Increasing adoption of advanced aquaculture techniques, disease-resistant shrimp breeds, and improved cold chain infrastructure is also fueling market expansion.

How Is AI Transforming the Shrimp Market in Indonesia?

AI technologies are enhancing productivity, quality, and sustainability in shrimp farming and distribution, including:



AI-powered water quality monitoring for disease prevention

Automated feeding systems using machine learning for optimal growth

Predictive analytics to forecast yield and manage harvesting schedules AI-driven demand forecasting for export and domestic markets

Key Market Trends and Drivers



Rising Export Demand: Growing global appetite for Indonesian shrimp, especially in the US, EU, and Japan

Sustainable Farming Practices: Shift towards eco-friendly and certified aquaculture methods

Technological Advancements: Adoption of IoT, AI, and automated feeding in shrimp farms

Value-Added Products: Increasing processing of shrimp into ready-to-cook and packaged formats Government Support: Export promotion programs and infrastructure development for aquaculture

Market Segmentation

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Analysis by Environment



Farmed Shrimp Wild Shrimp

Analysis by Species



Penaeus Vannamei

Penaeus Monodon

Macrobrachium Rosenbergii Others

Analysis by Shrimp Size



<21

21–25

26–30

31–40

41–50

51–60

61–70 70

Analysis by Distribution Channel



Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Hotels and Restaurants

Online Sales Others

Regional Analysis



Java

Sumatra

Kalimantan

Sulawesi Others

Latest Development in the Industry



July 2025: Major Indonesian exporters began implementing blockchain for traceability in shrimp supply chains.

June 2025: Ministry of Marine Affairs launched a disease-prevention program for farmed shrimp in Java and Sumatra.

May 2025: New processing plant opened in East Java to boost value-added shrimp production.

April 2025: Partnership announced between Indonesian farmers and an AI aquaculture firm for automated farm management. March 2025: Expansion of cold chain facilities in Kalimantan to support shrimp exports.