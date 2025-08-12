403
U.S. Remodeling Market to Surpass USD 724 Billion by 2032, Driven by Sustainability and Home Upgrade Demand
(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, the U.S. remodeling market reached USD 531.3 billion in 2024 and is set to hit USD 724.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2025 to 2032. This robust growth is fueled by rising residential property prices, the increasing age of existing homes, and a heightened preference for sustainable and energy-efficient remodeling. The market is also benefiting from more people working from home, a transition from multi-generational to single-family homes, and attractive federal and state tax incentives for energy-efficient upgrades.
A key government initiative boosting the sector is the Home Energy Rebate Program under the Inflation Reduction Act, offering up to USD 14,000 per household for qualifying energy-efficient renovations. This includes installations such as solar panels, insulation, and smart home technologies, making sustainable upgrades more accessible to low- and moderate-income households. With these incentives, demand for professional remodeling services and advanced home improvement solutions continues to rise, particularly in regions prioritizing comfort, safety, and resilience against natural disasters.
Key Insights
• General contracting leads the service type segment with a 35% market share, driven by the need for a single primary contractor to handle large-scale projects involving structural and MEP (mechanical, electrical, and plumbing) changes.
• Homeowners are increasingly choosing remodeling over relocation due to high interest rates and limited housing stock, further boosting demand for comprehensive contractor services.
• The residential application category dominates with a 70% share, as kitchen and bathroom renovations remain top spending priorities. Rising mortgage rates and housing shortages are prompting homeowners to invest more in improving existing properties.
• Wood holds a 30% share in the materials segment, given its popularity for floors, cabinets, and structural elements. Around 95% of U.S. houses are primarily wood-based, which accelerates demand for repairs and replacements following weather-related damage.
• Retail stores account for 75% of distribution channel revenue, with major players like The Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Menards dominating the market. The Home Depot alone reported USD 159.5 billion in net sales in 2024.
• Professional installation holds a 65% share, as large-scale remodeling projects require expertise and compliance knowledge. Consumers still undertake DIY for minor projects, but smart home installations and structural renovations typically demand professionals.
• Smart home integration leads the technology segment with a 35% share, driven by the popularity of automation hubs like Amazon Alexa, Google Nest, and Apple HomeKit. Consumers are prioritizing comfort, security, and energy savings through connected devices.
• Regionally, the South dominates with a 45% share, driven by population growth and a strong focus on hurricane-resistant home upgrades. Florida’s USD 400 million allocation for storm-proof renovations in 2024 highlights this trend.
• The West is the fastest-growing regional market, supported by urban development, population inflows, and high adoption of energy-efficient building practices.
• The market is moderately fragmented, featuring national brands, regional firms, and independent contractors. Expansion strategies include acquisitions, such as Lennar’s purchase of 2,200 home sites in North Carolina in October 2024, and The Home Depot’s USD 18.25 billion acquisition of SRS Distribution in June 2024 to expand product offerings for contractors.
