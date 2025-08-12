403
Nvidia Stock Falls as Trump Confirms Revenue-Sharing Deal
(MENAFN) Nvidia shares edged lower on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a revenue-sharing deal with the semiconductor giant over chip exports to China.
The stock dipped 0.34%, closing at $182.09, after Trump confirmed that Nvidia will pay the U.S. government 15% of the revenue it earns from sales of its “H20” chips to China.
Trump stated that he initially sought 20% of the revenue in exchange for approving chip exports but ultimately struck a “small” deal with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to bring it down to 15%.
Trump referred to Nvidia’s new Blackwell chip as “the latest and best,” adding that he would not agree to a deal involving it but left open the possibility of an agreement if the chip were engineered to be less advanced.
The U.S. president also announced plans to meet with Huang to talk about the Blackwell chip. Meanwhile, AMD’s shares fell about 0.25% amid expectations of a comparable deal.
