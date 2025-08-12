Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Nvidia Stock Falls as Trump Confirms Revenue-Sharing Deal

Nvidia Stock Falls as Trump Confirms Revenue-Sharing Deal


2025-08-12 01:54:25
(MENAFN) Nvidia shares edged lower on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a revenue-sharing deal with the semiconductor giant over chip exports to China.

The stock dipped 0.34%, closing at $182.09, after Trump confirmed that Nvidia will pay the U.S. government 15% of the revenue it earns from sales of its “H20” chips to China.

Trump stated that he initially sought 20% of the revenue in exchange for approving chip exports but ultimately struck a “small” deal with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to bring it down to 15%.

Trump referred to Nvidia’s new Blackwell chip as “the latest and best,” adding that he would not agree to a deal involving it but left open the possibility of an agreement if the chip were engineered to be less advanced.

The U.S. president also announced plans to meet with Huang to talk about the Blackwell chip. Meanwhile, AMD’s shares fell about 0.25% amid expectations of a comparable deal.

MENAFN12082025000045017169ID1109915375

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search