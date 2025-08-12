Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Aalberts Reports The Completion Of Its Share Buyback Programme


2025-08-12 01:31:26
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Utrecht, 12 August 2025,

Aalberts today reports the completion of the share buyback programme as announced on 27 February 2025, for a total amount of EUR 75 million. The repurchase of shares commenced on 28 February 2025 and completed on 04 August 2025. It is intended that the shares will be cancelled following repurchase.

51,373 of its own shares have been repurchased on 04 August 2025, for an amount of EUR 1,433,068.14, so at an average share price of EUR 27.90

Up to and including 04 August 2025, a cumulative total of 2,544,419 shares was repurchased under the share buyback programme for a total consideration of EUR 74,999,984.32. The share buyback programme is herewith completed.

Aalberts has engaged an intermediary to repurchase the Aalberts shares in the open market, during open and closed periods, independent of Aalberts.

The share buyback has been executed within the limitations of the authority granted by the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 23, 2024. The programme has been conducted within the parameters prescribed by the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 and the safe harbour parameters prescribed by the Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 for share buybacks.

Visit for the weekly progress overview.

regulated information
This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligations as set out in Article 5(1)(b) Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2(2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 that contains technical standards for buyback programs.

contact
+31 (0)30 3079 302 (from 8:00 am CEST)
...

Attachment

  • press release

