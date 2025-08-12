Colle AI Expands Publishing Tools For High-Speed NFT Deployment

Empowering artists with AI and Web3 for the next generation of NFT creation.

New capabilities streamline NFT publishing with rapid deployment, intuitive controls, and multichain reach.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Multichain AI-NFT platform Colle AI (COLLE) has unveiled an expanded suite of publishing tools designed to help creators deploy NFT assets faster and more efficiently. This update focuses on speed, control, and accessibility-empowering creators to move from concept to live asset with unprecedented ease.The enhanced publishing framework integrates optimized workflows, automated asset packaging, and advanced metadata handling, enabling seamless multichain deployment. By simplifying the complex technical steps often associated with NFT publishing, Colle AI is making professional-grade NFT launches accessible to both emerging creators and established digital brands.Key updates include real-time publishing previews, intelligent network selection for optimal deployment, and automated error-checking systems to prevent costly misconfigurations. Coupled with Colle AI's scalable infrastructure, these tools give creators a faster path to market without compromising customization or security.About Colle AIColle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

