Meghan-Prince Harry's Archewell Productions Signs New 'First Look Deal' With Netflix - What It Means, What Changes
In a statement, the 44-year old Suits actress stated,"We're proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As ever brand," Newsweek reported. The Duchess of Sussex added,"My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision."
Worth less for the royals than their last agreement with the OTT platform, this new deal offers Netflix first rights to say yes or no to any television project new film or before anyone else. At the same time, this arrangement grants the Sussex more options on less investment and stake from Netflix. This is in contrast to the high-profile 2020 deal where the OTT platform paid them for the exclusive rights to content from Archewell Productions.
This announcement comes at a time Season 2 of With Love, Meghan is set to premiere later this month. Besides With Love, Meghan, Archewell Productions released a number of shows with the streaming service, including Polo, Live to Lead, Heart of Invictus and Harry & Meghan.
The filming of the second season completed in early March, Netflix said. The Season 2 of 'With Love, Meghan' promises new "fun and heartwarming new season" with celebrity chefs , talented artists, and beloved friends for hands-on adventures filled with laughter and discovery," the streaming service said.
"From playful cooking challenges to DIY projects, Meghan and her guests explore bold flavors, experiment with new techniques, and discover simple ways to add beauty to everyday life. It's all about embracing playfulness over perfection and finding joy in creating together," it added.
