Judas' Gospel Presented In A World Premiere At The Locarno Film Festival
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The movie Judas' Gospel was screened out of competition at the Locarno Film Festival. "It is an honor for me to be at the Locarno Film Festival - says Tiziana Rocca, producer with Agnus Dei production - Judas is portrayed in a new light, one that has never been seen in cinema before. He is no longer just a traitor; he is a person like us, with his own vulnerabilities and uncertainties". The movie offers a new perspective thanks to its talented cast, which includes Giancarlo Giannini, Rupert Everett, Paz Vega, Abel Ferrara, Vincenzo Galluzzo, Ada Roncone, Darko Peric, and John Savage.".
"A special thanks goes to director Giulio Base: with boldness and passion, he has transformed the controversial, complex figure of Judas into a portrait that is human, unsettling, and deeply poetic" continues Rocca. "The story of Jesus' apostle is told in a new way project could never have come to life without the collaboration of Gianluca Curti, Santo Versace, and all the producers who shared with me the trust and courage to back such an original and demanding story. My heartfelt thanks also go to the team that worked alongside me at Agnus Dei Production, and to all the production companies -Minerva Pictures Group, RAI Cinema, and Agresywna Banda - whose passion, resources, and dedication allowed the film to take shape.
"This will not be a movie that seeks to give answers. I will not side with those who judge Judas to be the epitome of evil, nor will I try to make him a saint - says Giulio Base - Rather, I hope it will become a work that will raise questions. It is up to the viewer to reflect on what might be the truth. Everything has already been said and seen a thousand times (and in a thousand different ways) about the events that the screenplay will recount, but this time the point of view will be new, original: it will be that of the 'traitor'. We will see a Christianity that is also joyful, I will write about moments of gaiety, after all they were thirteen young men in force. This, too, is something that has never been seen. Judas - the black sheep - is the one who believed his master until the end". Base's movies include Padre Pio: Between Heaven and Earth, Bar Joseph, The Inquiry.
"The passion seen by Judas is a heartbreaking confession: he becomes a fundamental instrument for the fulfillment of the Scriptures, but for this to happen he must transform himself into one of the worst wicked men of all time - says Tiziana Rocca, who produces the film with Agnus Dei Production - even though he may be among the most generous: he gives his life. He betrays his master by condemning himself to eternal damnation as long as what is written is fulfilled. Of all the apostles, he will be the only one to die with Jesus".
The filming of Judas' Gospel takes place in Calabria (Italy), a land whose ruggedness and charm recalls the Jerusalem of Jesus' time. The sets move from Curinga to Corigliano, Rossano, Cleto, the Sila National Park, Caccuri, Mendicino and Cosenza. "Judas will never be seen entirely in the face. Being a first-person narrative with almost no dialogue, it will be like a filmed novel – says Base - I will not only illustrate the narration of the voice, the protagonists will also and above all be the places, the skies, the customs, the stones, the trades, the customs and the legends of the Galilee of the time". Giulio Base has directed over 30 films, TV series and TV movies.
The movie is being sold to major international markets. "What we are telling is a universal theme," says Rocca, "passion and betrayal. We are sure that it will meet with the interest of different players, as it has done so far. Judas' Gospel's has already started traveling to several countries. To all who, with dedication and passion, made this possible".
