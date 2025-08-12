Michael Bevis, Phd Joins Truespace As EVP To Expand The Scale-Ready Standard For Entrepreneurs
"Too many founders are left on their own once the initial startup buzz fades," said Bevis. "The work TrueSpace is doing grounded in over a decade of research is precisely what's needed to help business builders move from survival to scale. I'm honored to join this team and to partner with organizations that want to give early-stage companies a real pathway to sustainable growth."
Bevis brings two decades of executive experience in the public and private sectors, including leadership in entrepreneurship and innovation for the City and County of Denver, launching a consumer product brand, and serving as a dean and chief academic officer. Companies leveraging his coaching have collectively raised over $500 million in capital, created more than 3,000 jobs, and scaled into multi-billion-dollar valuations.
"Michael joins TrueSpace at a pivotal moment," said Charles Fred, CEO of TrueSpace. "With demand growing for the Scale Ready StandardTM, his experience guiding founders who are no longer starting, but are not done, couldn't come at a better time. His leadership will help us reach more Affiliates, investors, and business builders extending the impact of our AI-enabled platform and certification model."
This partnership is about giving overlooked, second-stage businesses what they've long been denied: a proven standard and access to capital and key resources once out of reach.
