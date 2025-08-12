Tajikistan Sees Growth In Rail And Road Freight Turnover In First Half Of 2025
This denotes a surge of 936 million ton-kilometers, equating to
a 16.4 percent escalation relative to the corresponding timeframe
in the preceding year. Rail freight throughput during the reporting
period escalated to 174 million ton-kilometers, reflecting an
increase of 26 million ton-kilometers, or a 17.4 percent
year-over-year growth.
Air freight throughput demonstrated an upward trajectory, reaching 1.4 million ton-kilometers, reflecting an increment of 70,000 ton-kilometers or a 5.5 percent escalation relative to the previous year, 2024.
Tajikistan's transportation infrastructure is pivotal in facilitating the logistics of goods throughout Central Asia, with integrated road and rail networks establishing connectivity with Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, China, and Afghanistan. Continuous enhancements to the infrastructural framework are anticipated to significantly amplify trade interconnectivity.
