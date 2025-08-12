Tesla's Biggest Rival From China Just Unveiled Its Own Smart Tablet For In-Car Infotainment

BYD Company, Tesla's biggest global rival from China, has unveiled its first fully in-house developed smart tablet for in-car infotainment, marking a further step in the electric vehicle maker's vertical integration strategy.

The device will debut in the Fang Cheng Bao Tai 7 hybrid SUV, connecting with the vehicle's system to enable multi-screen collaboration, CnEVPost reported.

The Tai 7, the second model in Fang Cheng Bao's Tai series after the Tai 3, is aimed at urban driving needs. It will go on sale in the fourth quarter this year. On Monday, the brand produced its first mass-market Tai 7 at its manufacturing plant.

The move comes as Chinese consumers increasingly value in-vehicle connectivity. Domestic technology and EV players, including Xiaomi and Huawei, are offering advanced infotainment experiences. Meanwhile, Nio has launched two generations of its Nio Phone to enhance integration between devices and vehicles. However, Nio has paused work on a third generation due to financial pressures.

BYD is also a major force in consumer electronics manufacturing, building devices for prominent brands such as Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and Honor.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made it clear he isn't eager to enter that space, telling a Pennsylvania town hall in October 2024 that“the idea of making a phone makes me want to die.” He added that while Tesla could produce a phone if necessary,“we will aspire not to make a phone.”

Musk said such a move would only be considered if Apple or Google applied heavy-handed app store policies, calling that a potential“forcing function for there to be a competitor,” Benzinga reported.

At the New York Times DealBook Summit in November 2023, Musk similarly said,“I don't think there's a real need to make a phone. If there's an essential need to make a phone, I'll make a phone. But I've got a lot of fish to fry,” in response to questions about competition from other technology leaders developing AI-powered devices.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was“bearish” for BYD,“extremely bullish” for Tesla, and“neutral” for Nio, all amid“low” message volume.

So far this year, BYD's U.S.-listed shares have risen 26%, Tesla has fallen 16%, and Nio has gained 13%.

