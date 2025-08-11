Fellou Announces Next-Generation Agentic AI Browser, Transforming The Future Of Work

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fellou, the Silicon Valley pioneer behind the world's first Agentic AI Browser, officially announces the upcoming launch of, a revolutionary browser designed to automate complex workflows and eliminate repetitive web tasks. This next-generation product sets a new standard in AI-driven productivity by combining advanced automation, deep personalized search, and adaptive memory to empower users to focus on creativity and strategic thinking.

AI Browser With Built-In Web Automation

Fellou envisions a new standard in browsing: an AI Browser with native automation that removes the web's repetitive grunt work, empowering users to invest their time in the creative and strategic thinking that will shape the future of work.

Key Features of Fellou

Fellou isn't just another browser; it's a powerful partner. Its intelligence comes from a few key features:

Deep Action: This is Fellou's superpower. The core functionality enables users to issue natural language instructions for complex, multi-site tasks. For instance, a command such as“Find 10 jobs suited to my LinkedIn profile and apply my resume.” Fellou understands and carries out these multi-step tasks across different websites automatically.

Deep Search: Fellou's Deep Search generates personalized reports by automating research across multiple sources. It uniquely bypasses login walls and searches from a logged-in account on platforms like X (Twitter) and Reddit, tailoring results to what their algorithms would typically display to the user. This feature seamlessly integrates with workflows, automating entire tasks from query to final report. All information is fully traceable with source links, providing verifiable and personally relevant insights.

Agentic Memory: Built-in memory capabilities allow Fellou to continuously learn from user behavior, browser history, web page interactions, and task context. Agentic Memory enables Fellou to offer better help and suggestions that are personalized for users, making every task smoother than the last.

Controllable Workflow: This AI Browser makes automation transparent by visualizing the entire task workflow. Each step can be easily edited, approved, or modified in real time as needed. This collaborative process ensures Fellou's actions align with strategic goals and offers full control over AI-driven outcomes.

Fellou's Technology Advantages

Fellou's reliability is underpinned by advanced engineering:

A Powerful Engine: At its heart is the Eko 2.0 framework , an open-source system built for browser automation. This engine is incredibly effective. On the Online-Mind2web benchmark , Fellou successfully completes 80% of complex tasks, while other tools struggle to reach even 43% . This means Fellou works reliably and gets the job done right.



Smart and Open Ecosystem: Fellou's ecosystem revolves around the Agent Studio, a dynamic marketplace where developers build, share, and sell custom AI agents. This creates a powerful virtuous cycle: developers provide agents, user engagement generates critical data, and this data is fed back to developers for continuous optimization.



Fellou is leading the way for a new generation of AI that truly does things. Fellou is not merely a browser; it is a strategic partner in productivity.

Next-Generation AI Browser Is Coming

Get ready for Fellou CE (Concept Edition), launching soon. This next-generation Agentic Browser sets a new benchmark for AI productivity with a completely redesigned front end, much more powerful actions, Agentic Memory that learns and adapts to users, superior Deep Search, and faster responses. It's a revolutionary leap in AI-driven automation.

It represents a bold leap forward in AI productivity technology.

For Further Information

Follow Fellou on the media channels below:

Website:

X (Twitter):

YouTube: @FellouAI

About Fellou

Fellou is a Silicon Valley-based technology company pioneering the true AI Browser. While most see AI browsers as conversational tools for search, Fellou moves beyond chat by embedding AI agents that autonomously handle complex workflows. These agents operate across web pages and local files to deliver tangible outputs, including formatted tables, reports, previewable HTML, code, and even music. Co-founded by 2021 Forbes U30 Asia honoree Yang Xie and supported by a global team of LLM and browser experts, Fellou is transforming the productivity landscape. Since launching in 2025, Fellou has rapidly gained over 1,000,000 users, fundamentally changing the way people use browsers.

Media Contact

Organization: ASI X INC

Email: ...

Country: United States

City: San Francisco

Website: