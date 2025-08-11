Bell Announces Offering Of MTN Debentures

This news release contains forward-looking statements. For a description of the related risk factors and assumptions, please see the section entitled "Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" later in this news release.

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Bell Canada (Bell) today announced the public offering in Canada of Cdn $2 billion aggregate principal amount of MTN Debentures in four series pursuant to its medium term notes (MTN) program.

The Cdn $400 million 3.65% MTN Debentures, Series M-64, will be dated August 14, 2025, will mature on August 14, 2029 and will be issued at a price of Cdn $99.956 per $100 principal amount for a yield to maturity of 3.662%.

The Cdn $500 million 4.30% MTN Debentures, Series M-65, will be dated August 14, 2025, will mature on March 14, 2033 and will be issued at a price of Cdn $99.816 per $100 principal amount for a yield to maturity of 4.328%.

The Cdn $600 million 4.70% MTN Debentures, Series M-66, will be dated August 14, 2025, will mature on March 14, 2036 and will be issued at a price of Cdn $99.747 per $100 principal amount for a yield to maturity of 4.730%.

The Cdn $500 million 5.25% MTN Debentures, Series M-67, will be dated August 14, 2025, will mature on August 14, 2055 and will be issued at a price of Cdn $99.476 per $100 principal amount for a yield to maturity of 5.285%.

The MTN Debentures will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by BCE Inc. Bell Canada intends to use the net proceeds from the offering towards the repayment and/or redemption of debt securities issued by Ziply Fiber or any subsidiary thereof and general corporate purposes.

The MTN Debentures are being publicly offered in all provinces of Canada through a syndicate of agents. Closing of the offering of the MTN Debentures is expected to occur on August 14, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Series M-64 MTN Debentures, the Series M-65 MTN Debentures, the Series M-66 MTN Debentures and the Series M-67 MTN Debentures have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (U.S. Securities Act), or any U.S. state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act).

The MTN Debentures are being issued pursuant to a short form base shelf prospectus dated May 9, 2024, as amended by an amended and restated short form base shelf prospectus dated February 6, 2025, and a prospectus supplement dated May 16, 2024. Bell Canada will file a pricing supplement relating to this issue with the securities regulatory authorities in all provinces of Canada.

Bell is Canada's largest communications company,1 providing advanced broadband Internet, wireless, TV, media and business communication services. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell or BCE .

Through Bell for Better , we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell/LetsTalk .