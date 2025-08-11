Thai Army Denies Plans To Seize Disputed Temple With Force On Border With Cambodia
The clarification came, after a Cambodian defence spokesperson accused that, the planned military action announced by Boonsin is a violation of a ceasefire, reached by both countries.
According to Thai media reports, Boonsin said in an interview on Sunday that, Thailand is considering blocking access to one of the two disputed temples, along the Thai-Cambodian border, to prevent Cambodian entry, while also vowing to take back another temple currently under Cambodian control.
Winthai further clarified that, what Boonsin stated on Sunday was that, the temple, currently held by Cambodia, is under Thai sovereignty. During past clashes, Thai forces had attempted to seize it through force deployment but were unsuccessful, leading to Thai troops now being stationed 30 metres outside the temple. However, Thailand must eventually reclaim it through appropriate procedures.
Boonsin also stated that, Thailand would prepare to bring various matters for discussion and negotiation, within the Regional Border Committee meeting framework, to occur within two weeks, emphasising the position of Thailand that, it will not retreat from the existing force deployment line.
Armed clashes between Thai and Cambodian forces erupted on Jul 24, along their common border. The two countries agreed to a ceasefire on the afternoon of Jul 28, which took effect at midnight on the same day.– NNN-TNA
