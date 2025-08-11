Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Urges Investors In XPLR Infrastructure, Centene, Biohaven, Or Capricor To Inquire About Their Rights In Class Action Lawsuits

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C ., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE: XIFR), Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC), Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN), and Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE: XIFR)

The XPLR Infrastructure class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) XPLR Infrastructure was struggling to maintain its operations as a yieldco; (ii) defendants temporarily relieved this issue by entering into certain financing arrangements while downplaying the attendant risks; (iii) XPLR Infrastructure could not resolve those financings before their maturity date without risking significant unitholder dilution; (iv) as a result, defendants planned to halt cash distributions to investors and instead redirect those funds to, among other things, resolve those financings; and (v) consequently, XPLR Infrastructure's yieldco business model and distribution growth rate was unsustainable.

The XPLR Infrastructure class action lawsuit further alleges that on January 28, 2025, XPLR Infrastructure announced that it would suspend entirely cash distributions to common unitholders and essentially abandon its yieldco model. On this news, the price of XPLR Infrastructure common units fell by nearly 35%, the complaint alleges.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)

According to the complaint, defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the Company's projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while also touting enrollment rates and low morbidity. In truth, Centene's optimistic reports and promises regarding the Company's inflated guidance fell short of reality when a preliminary analysis of over two-thirds of Centene's marketplace share showed lower-than-anticipated enrollment and increased aggregate market morbidity.

Plaintiff alleges that on July 1, 2025, Centene issued a press release withdrawing 2025 guidance. Specifically, following an analysis of the 2025 Health Insurance Marketplace, Centene's overall market growth across 22 states, or 72% of the Company's marketplace membership, was lower than expected. In pertinent part, the Company stated that this preliminary analysis resulted in a reduction of its previously issued guidance to approximately $1.8 billion or an adjusted diluted EPS of $2.75. On this news, Centene's common stock fell from %56.65 per share on July 1, 2025, to $44.78 per share on July 2, 2025, a decline of over 40%.

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) troriluzole's regulatory prospects as a treatment for SCA, and/or the sufficiency of data that Biohaven submitted in support of troriluzole's regulatory approval for this indication, were overstated; (2) BHV-7000's efficacy and clinical prospects as a treatment for bipolar disorder were likewise overstated; (3) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a significant negative impact on Biohaven's business and financial condition; and (4) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)

According to the complaint, defendants provided investors with material information concerning Capricor's lead cell therapy candidate drug deramiocel for the treatment of cardiomyopathy associated with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Defendants' statements included, among other things, Capricor's ability to obtain a Biologics License Application (BLA) for deramiocel from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning its four-year safety and efficacy data from its Phase 2 HOPE-2 trial study of deramiocel.

On July 11, 2025, Capricor issued a press release announcing it received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA denying the BLA specifically citing it did not meet the statutory requirement for substantial evidence of effectiveness and the need for additional clinical data. Further, the CRL referenced outstanding items in the Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls section of the application.

Following this news, the price of Capricor stock declined from $11.40 per share on July 10, 2025 to $7.64 per share on July 11, 2025.

