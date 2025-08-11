HIMS LAWSUIT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors Of Hims That A Lawsuit Has Been Filed And Urges Investors To Contact The Firm

If you purchased or acquired securities in Hims between April 29, 2025 and June 23, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers” or the“Company”) (NYSE:HIMS) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Hims securities between April 29, 2025 and June 23, 2025, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until August 25, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Hims was engaged in the "deceptive promotion and selling of illegitimate, knockoff versions of Wegovy® that put patient safety at risk;" (2) that, as a result, there was a substantial risk that the Company's collaboration with Novo Nordisk would be terminated; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Additionally, the Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material facts, including that: (1) the communication between Hims and the pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk A/S ("Novo") would facilitate a long-term collaboration that would ensure continued access to the weight-loss drug Wegovy for Hims subscribers; (2) Novo approved of Hims' offerings of compounded semaglutide products under the "personalization" exception; (3) branded Wegovy would be offered alongside compounded semaglutide options on the Hims platform, thereby expanding user choice; and (4) Defendants made positive statements abou the Novo partnership and Hims users' ongoing access to Wegovy alongside compounded semaglutide products.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Hims & Hers shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.

