Acute Agitation And Aggression Market Outlook 2034 Clinical Trials, Market Size, Medication, Prevalence, Companies By Delveinsight

(Albany, USA) DelveInsight's report,“ Acute Agitation and Aggression Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast–2034 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of Acute Agitation and Aggression, including historical and projected epidemiology, along with market trends across the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The report examines current treatment practices, emerging therapies, market share by individual drugs, and the Acute Agitation and Aggression market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented across the seven major markets. It also outlines existing treatment algorithms, key market drivers and barriers, and prevailing unmet medical needs, aiming to identify the most promising opportunities. Furthermore, it evaluates the overall market potential, providing valuable insights for stakeholders to understand the evolving treatment landscape and growth prospects in Acute Agitation and Aggression management.

According to DelveInsight, Acute Agitation and Aggression market size is expected to grow at a decent CAGR by 2034.

Leading Acute Agitation and Aggression companies working in the market are BioXcel Therapeutics, Otsuka Pharmaceutical/Lundbeck, Axsome Therapeutics, Suven Life Sciences, Intra-Cellular Therapies/Johnson & Johnson, Others.

Key Acute Agitation and Aggression Therapies expected to launch in the market are IGALMI (dexmedetomidine), REXULTI (brexpiprazole), AUVELITY (dextromethorphan-bupropion; AXS-05), Masupirdine (SUVN-502), ITI-1284, and many others.

In April 2025, Suven Life Sciences presented updated clinical data and outlined development plans for masupirdine's Phase III program at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting.

In December 2024, Axsome announced the successful completion of its Phase III clinical program for AXS-05, which included the ADVANCE-1 Phase II/III trial, the ADVANCE-2, ACCORD-1, and ACCORD-2 Phase III trials, as well as an open-label extension study assessing long-term safety and efficacy.

According to the secondary search, acute agitation accounted for 4.6% of psychiatric emergencies in Europe.

Across Germany, Spain, and the UK, agitation was reported in 55% of patients with schizophrenia and 66% of those with bipolar disorder. In Germany, Spain, and the UK, common symptoms reported during agitation episodes included feeling uneasy 64%, restless 63%, and nervous 63%, along with other symptoms such as feeling tense and being unable to sit still.

Acute Agitation and Aggression Overview

Acute agitation and aggression are behavioral states characterized by excessive motor activity, heightened arousal, and an increased potential for harmful actions toward oneself or others. They can occur suddenly and are often associated with psychiatric conditions such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, or dementia, as well as neurological disorders, substance intoxication or withdrawal, and certain medical conditions. Acute agitation typically manifests as restlessness, irritability, excessive talking, pacing, clenched fists, or heightened emotional tension, while aggression involves overt verbal or physical hostility.

These episodes may be triggered by underlying mental health conditions, environmental stressors, pain, fear, or unmet needs. If left unmanaged, they can escalate quickly, posing safety risks to patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers. Diagnosis involves assessing the severity, underlying cause, and potential risk factors through patient history, observation, and clinical evaluation.

Management focuses on rapid de-escalation to ensure safety. Non-pharmacological approaches include verbal de-escalation, environmental modification, and behavioral interventions. Pharmacological treatment may involve antipsychotics, benzodiazepines, or mood stabilizers, chosen based on the underlying cause and patient profile. Early recognition and timely intervention are crucial to prevent harm and improve outcomes, with ongoing care aimed at addressing the root cause and reducing recurrence.

Acute Agitation and Aggression Market

The acute agitation and aggression market is expected to grow steadily from 2025–2034, driven by rising psychiatric disorder prevalence, aging populations, substance use, and cognitive decline. Current treatments include IGALMI, offering rapid sublingual relief for schizophrenia- and bipolar-related episodes, and REXULTI, approved for Alzheimer's-related agitation, highlighting label expansion into neurodegenerative conditions. However, no single therapy yet provides both fast onset and sustained control across psychiatric, neurodegenerative, and pediatric cases with minimal side effects. Emerging candidates like AUVELITY, masupirdine, and ITI-1284 are in development, and their anticipated approvals are likely to intensify competition, accelerating market growth and expanding treatment options.

The acute agitation and aggression market is driven by the rising prevalence of psychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders, increasing substance use, aging populations, and advancements in rapid-acting therapeutic options. Growing R&D investments and novel drug approvals, such as IGALMI and REXULTI, are expanding treatment choices and addressing unmet needs. However, market growth is hindered by the absence of a single therapy offering both rapid and sustained symptom control across diverse patient groups, limited long-term safety data, and challenges in pediatric treatment. Additionally, regulatory hurdles, side-effect profiles, and the complexity of conducting large-scale trials in acute behavioral emergencies remain significant barriers.

According to DelveInsight, the Acute Agitation and Aggression market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2020-2034.

Acute Agitation and Aggression Epidemiology

The Acute Agitation and Aggression epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Acute Agitation and Aggression patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Acute Agitation and Aggression market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

Total Prevalent Cases Of Acute Agitation and Aggression

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases Of Acute Agitation and Aggression

Comorbidities-associated Cases of Acute Agitation and Aggression

Symptom-specific Cases of Acute Agitation and Aggression Treated Cases of Acute Agitation and Aggression

Acute Agitation and Aggression Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Acute Agitation and Aggression drugs recently launched in the Acute Agitation and Aggression market or expected to be launched in 2020-2034. The analysis covers the Acute Agitation and Aggression market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Acute Agitation and Aggression Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Acute Agitation and Aggression market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Acute Agitation and Aggression Pipeline Development Activities

The Acute Agitation and Aggression report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Acute Agitation and Aggression key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Acute Agitation and Aggression Therapeutics Assessment

Major key companies are working proactively in the Acute Agitation and Aggression Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Acute Agitation and Aggression treatment markets in the upcoming years are BioXcel Therapeutics, Otsuka Pharmaceutical/Lundbeck, Axsome Therapeutics, Suven Life Sciences, Intra-Cellular Therapies/Johnson & Johnson, Others.

Acute Agitation and Aggression Report Key Insights

1. Acute Agitation and Aggression Patient Population

2. Acute Agitation and Aggression Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Acute Agitation and Aggression Market

4. Acute Agitation and Aggression Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Acute Agitation and Aggression Market Opportunities

6. Acute Agitation and Aggression Therapeutic Approaches

7. Acute Agitation and Aggression Pipeline Analysis

8. Acute Agitation and Aggression Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Acute Agitation and Aggression Market

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary

3. Acute Agitation and Aggression Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Acute Agitation and Aggression Market Overview at a Glance

5. Acute Agitation and Aggression Disease Background and Overview

6. Acute Agitation and Aggression Patient Journey

7. Acute Agitation and Aggression Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Acute Agitation and Aggression Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Acute Agitation and Aggression Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Acute Agitation and Aggression Treatment

11. Acute Agitation and Aggression Marketed Products

12. Acute Agitation and Aggression Emerging Therapies

13. Acute Agitation and Aggression Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. Acute Agitation and Aggression Market Outlook (7 major markets)

16. Acute Agitation and Aggression Access and Reimbursement Overview

17. KOL Views on the Acute Agitation and Aggression Market

18. Acute Agitation and Aggression Market Drivers

19. Acute Agitation and Aggression Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

