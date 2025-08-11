Microvast Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted)
| June 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|99,721
|$
|73,007
|Restricted cash, current
|39,099
|36,572
|Accounts receivable (net of allowance for credit losses of $6,406 and $5,090 as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)
|125,920
|120,626
|Notes receivable
|4,206
|7,579
|Inventories, net
|141,749
|143,327
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|19,896
|27,019
|Assets held for sale
|4,000
|19,896
|Total Current Assets
|434,591
|428,026
|Restricted cash, non-current
|-
|22
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|521,951
|478,189
|Land use rights, net
|11,440
|11,371
|Acquired intangible assets, net
|2,394
|2,607
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|18,967
|17,628
|Other non-current assets
|15,349
|14,024
|Total Assets
|$
|1,004,692
|$
|951,867
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|72,497
|$
|64,940
|Notes payable
|43,827
|51,756
|Advance from customers
|41,542
|43,678
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|101,502
|98,456
|Amounts due to related parties
|-
|5
|Convertible loan measured at fair value
|181,475
|-
|Income tax payables
|654
|652
|Short-term bank borrowings
|83,166
|70,666
|Total Current Liabilities
|524,663
|330,153
|Long-term bonds payable
|41,693
|43,157
|Long-term bank borrowings
|34,181
|41,062
|Warrant liability
|434
|290
|Share-based compensation liability
|98
|98
|Operating lease liabilities
|15,656
|14,596
|Convertible loan measured at fair value
|-
|104,613
|Other non-current liabilities
|31,837
|30,003
|Total Liabilities
|$
|648,562
|$
|563,972
|Stockholders' Equity
|Common Stock (par value of US$0.0001 per share, 750,000,000 and 750,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 325,354,111 and 324,831,634 shares issued, and 323,666,611 and 323,144,134 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024)
|$
|33
|$
|33
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,514,531
|1,512,982
|Statutory reserves
|6,032
|6,032
|Accumulated deficit
|(1,137,226
|)
|(1,092,958
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(27,240
|)
|(38,194
|)
|Total Equity
|$
|356,130
|$
|387,895
|Total Liabilities and Equity
|$
|1,004,692
|$
|951,867
| MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted)
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues
|$
|91,339
|$
|83,675
|$
|207,830
|$
|165,026
|Cost of revenues
|(59,616
|)
|(56,480
|)
|(133,091
|)
|(120,606
|)
|Gross profit
|31,723
|27,195
|74,739
|44,420
|Operating expenses:
|General and administrative expenses
|(3,997
|)
|(23,511
|)
|(14,450
|)
|(47,305
|)
|Research and development expenses
|(7,719
|)
|(10,107
|)
|(15,967
|)
|(21,599
|)
|Selling and marketing expenses
|(3,424
|)
|(5,026
|)
|(10,223
|)
|(10,617
|)
|Impairment loss of long-lived assets
|(1,364
|)
|(88,027
|)
|(1,364
|)
|(88,027
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(16,504
|)
|(126,671
|)
|(42,004
|)
|(167,548
|)
|Subsidy income
|995
|735
|2,411
|1,269
|Profit/(loss) from operations
|16,214
|(98,741
|)
|35,146
|(121,859
|)
|Other income and expenses:
|Interest income
|198
|246
|375
|365
|Interest expense
|(1,252
|)
|(2,094
|)
|(2,440
|)
|(3,826
|)
|Changes in fair value of warrant liability and convertible loan
|(121,521
|)
|(1,568
|)
|(78,361
|)
|(1,526
|)
|Gain on debt restructuring
|403
|448
|792
|448
|Other income, net
|120
|153
|440
|17
|Loss before provision for income taxes
|(105,838
|)
|(101,556
|)
|(44,048
|)
|(126,381
|)
|Income tax expense
|(220
|)
|-
|(220
|)
|-
|Net loss
|$
|(106,058
|)
|$
|(101,556
|)
|$
|(44,268
|)
|$
|(126,381
|)
|Net loss attributable to Microvast Holdings, Inc.'s stockholders
|$
|(106,058
|)
|$
|(101,556
|)
|$
|(44,268
|)
|$
|(126,381
|)
|Net loss per common share
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.33
|)
|$
|(0.32
|)
|$
|(0.14
|)
|$
|(0.40
|)
|Weighted average shares used in calculating net loss per share of common stock
|Basic and diluted
|323,643,200
|315,509,552
|323,537,551
|315,438,336
| MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted)
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(44,268
|)
|$
|(126,381
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|147
|16
|Gain on debt restructuring
|(792
|)
|(448
|)
|Interest expense
|-
|622
|Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|16,091
|14,912
|Amortization of land use right and intangible assets
|384
|387
|Noncash lease expenses
|1,311
|1,327
|Share-based compensation
|1,549
|23,988
|Changes in fair value of warrant liability and convertible loan
|78,361
|1,526
|Allowance of credit losses
|2,191
|755
|Write-down for obsolete inventories
|-
|1,737
|Impairment loss from long-lived asset
|1,364
|88,027
|Product warranty
|8,512
|6,329
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Notes receivable
|(13,957
|)
|10,278
|Accounts receivable
|(513
|)
|29,622
|Inventories
|7,051
|(1,454
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|8,830
|8,462
|Amounts due to related parties
|(5
|)
|-
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|(784
|)
|(1,928
|)
|Other non-current assets
|312
|(44
|)
|Notes payable
|(8,801
|)
|(13,568
|)
|Accounts payable
|6,264
|(30,516
|)
|Advance from customers
|(2,279
|)
|(2,125
|)
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|(16,802
|)
|(11,926
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(640
|)
|(267
|)
|Other non-current liabilities
|797
|2,811
|Net cash generated from operating activities
|44,323
|2,142
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(5,207
|)
|(13,186
|)
|Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|129
|180
|Proceeds from maturity of short-term investments
|-
|5,564
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(5,078
|)
|(7,442
|)
| MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS-Continued
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted)
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from borrowings
|59,571
|40,462
|Repayment of bank borrowings
|(56,184
|)
|(23,449
|)
|Convertible loan
|-
|12,000
|Repayment of bonds payable
|(1,375
|)
|-
|Payment for debt issue costs
|-
|(525
|)
|Deferred payment related to purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(8,811
|)
|-
|Net cash (used in)/ generated from financing activities
|(6,799
|)
|28,488
|Effect of exchange rate changes
|(3,227
|)
|(6,893
|)
|Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|29,219
|16,295
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period
|109,601
|88,189
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period
|$
|138,820
|$
|104,484
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
| 2025
| 2024
|Reconciliation to amounts on consolidated balance sheets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|99,721
|$
|68,183
|Restricted cash
|39,099
|36,301
|Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|$
|138,820
|$
|104,484
| MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT
(Unaudited, in thousands of U.S. dollars)
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues
|$
|91,339
|$
|83,675
|$
|207,830
|$
|165,026
|Cost of revenues
|(59,616
|)
|(56,480
|)
|(133,091
|)
|(120,606
|)
|Gross profit (GAAP)
|$
|31,723
|$
|27,195
|$
|74,739
|$
|44,420
|Gross margin
|34.7
|%
|32.5
|%
|36.0
|%
|26.9
|%
|Non-cash settled share-based compensation (included in cost of revenues)
|62
|1,481
|124
|2,619
|Adjusted gross profit (non-GAAP)
|$
|31,785
|$
|28,676
|$
|74,863
|$
|47,039
|Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP)
|34.8
|%
|34.3
|%
|36.0
|%
|28.5
|%
| MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES
(Unaudited, in thousands of U.S. dollars)
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|General and administrative expenses
|(3,997
|)
|(23,511
|)
|(14,450
|)
|(47,305
|)
|Research and development expenses
|(7,719
|)
|(10,107
|)
|(15,967
|)
|(21,599
|)
|Selling and marketing expenses
|(3,424
|)
|(5,026
|)
|(10,223
|)
|(10,617
|)
|Impairment loss of long-lived assets
|(1,364
|)
|(88,027
|)
|(1,364
|)
|(88,027
|)
|Operating expenses (GAAP)
|$
|(16,504
|)
|$
|(126,671
|)
|$
|(42,004
|)
|$
|(167,548
|)
|Non-cash settled share-based compensation (included in Operating expenses)
|784
|10,649
|1,425
|21,378
|Adjusted operating expenses (non-GAAP)
|$
|(15,720
|)
|$
|(116,022
|)
|$
|(40,579
|)
|$
|(146,170
|)
| MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED NET PROFIT/ (LOSS)
(Unaudited, in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data, or as otherwise noted)
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net loss (GAAP)
|$
|(106,058
|)
|$
|(101,556
|)
|$
|(44,268
|)
|$
|(126,381
|)
|Changes in fair value of warrant liability and convertible loan*
|121,521
|1,568
|78,361
|1,526
|Non-cash settled share-based compensation*
|846
|12,130
|1,549
|23,997
|Adjusted net profit/ (loss) (non-GAAP)
|$
|16,309
|$
|(87,858
|)
|$
|35,642
|$
|(100,858
|)
*The tax effect of the adjustments was nil.
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net loss per common share-Basic (GAAP)
|$
|(0.33
|)
|$
|(0.32
|)
|$
|(0.14
|)
|$
|(0.40
|)
|Changes in fair value of warrant liability and convertible loan per common share
|0.38
|-
|0.24
|-
|Non-cash settled share-based compensation per common share
|-
|0.04
|0.01
|0.08
|Adjusted net profit/ (loss) per common share-Basic (non-GAAP)
|$
|0.05
|$
|(0.28
|)
|$
|0.11
|$
|(0.32
|)
| MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited, in thousands of U.S. dollars)
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net loss (GAAP)
|$
|(106,058
|)
|$
|(101,556
|)
|$
|(44,268
|)
|$
|(126,381
|)
|Interest expense (income), net
|1,054
|1,848
|2,065
|3,461
|Income tax expense
|220
|-
|220
|-
|Depreciation and amortization
|8,298
|7,635
|16,475
|15,299
|EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|$
|(96,486
|)
|$
|(92,073
|)
|$
|(25,508
|)
|$
|(107,621
|)
|Changes in fair value of warrant liability and convertible loan
|121,521
|1,568
|78,361
|1,526
|Non-cash settled share-based compensation
|846
|12,130
|1,549
|23,997
|Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|$
|25,881
|$
|(78,375
|)
|$
|54,402
|$
|(82,098
|)
Legal Disclaimer:
