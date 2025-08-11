Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims In Phynet Dermatology Data Breach

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PhyNet Dermatology LLC (“PhyNet”) recently announced a cybersecurity incident involving its affiliate Total Vein & Skin, LLC d/b/a Premier Dermatology Partners (“TVS”), which impacted the personal information of an unknown number of individuals.The information potentially impacted in the data breach includes individuals' names, addresses, Social Security number, financial account information, date of birth, medical history information, treatment information, diagnosis information, treating physician, medical record number, and health insurance information.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against PhyNet and TVS related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from PhyNet or TVS, you may be entitled to compensation. Please fill out this form so that an attorney can review your case.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm

For more information, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, or email him at ... .

CONTACT Patrick Donathen

COMPANY Lynch Carpenter LLP

PHONE (412) 322-9243

EMAIL ...

WEB lynchcarpenter.com