Lynch Carpenter Investigates Salesforce Data Breach Affecting Millions Of Individuals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More companies come forward as impacted by the cybersecurity incident affecting Salesforce, which compromised the personal information of potentially millions of individuals.These companies include Air France, KLM, Adidas, Qantas, Allianz Life, Louis Vuitton, Dior, Tiffany & Co., Chanel, and Google. The information potentially impacted in the data breach includes personally identifiable information (“PII”).

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Salesforce and the impacted companies related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from Air France, KLM, Adidas, Qantas, Allianz Life, Louis Vuitton, Dior, Tiffany & Co., Chanel, or Google, you may be entitled to compensation. Please fill out this form so that an attorney can review your case.

