Lynch Carpenter Investigates Salesforce Data Breach Affecting Millions Of Individuals


2025-08-11 04:45:58
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More companies come forward as impacted by the cybersecurity incident affecting Salesforce, which compromised the personal information of potentially millions of individuals.1 These companies include Air France, KLM, Adidas, Qantas, Allianz Life, Louis Vuitton, Dior, Tiffany & Co., Chanel, and Google. The information potentially impacted in the data breach includes personally identifiable information (“PII”).

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Salesforce and the impacted companies related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from Air France, KLM, Adidas, Qantas, Allianz Life, Louis Vuitton, Dior, Tiffany & Co., Chanel, or Google, you may be entitled to compensation. Please fill out this form so that an attorney can review your case.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit .

For more information, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, or email him at ... .

1 .

CONTACT Patrick Donathan
COMPANY Lynch Carpenter LLP
PHONE (412) 322-9243
EMAIL ...
WEB lynchcarpenter.com


