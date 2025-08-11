Biohaven Ltd. Sued For Securities Law Violations Investors Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before September 12, 2025 To Discuss Your Rights BHVN
CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Biohaven Ltd. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between March 24, 2023 and May 14, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:
BHVN investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.
CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) The company's product candidate, troriluzole's regulatory prospects as a treatment for SCA, and/or the sufficiency of data that Biohaven submitted in support of troriluzole's regulatory approval for this indication, were overstated; (ii) BHV-7000's efficacy and clinical prospects as a treatment for bipolar disorder were likewise overstated; (iii) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a significant negative impact on Biohaven's business and financial condition; and (iv) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Biohaven Ltd. during the relevant time frame, you have until September 12, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.
NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.
WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.
CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor
New York, NY 10004
...
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment