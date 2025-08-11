Regarding The Supplementation Of The Draft Resolutions And Submission Of The Voting Ballot For The Extraordinary General Meeting Of Shareholders Of AUGA Group, AB Under Restructuring To Be Held On 12 August 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pursuant to Article 25(4) of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania, we hereby inform you about the supplementation, on the initiative and decision of the Board of AUGA group, AB under restructuring (legal entity code 126264360, registered office at Konstitucijos Ave. 21C, Vilnius, hereinafter – the), of the draft resolutions proposed for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (hereinafter – the).

Key information about the Meeting:

The Meeting will be held at the conference room at the business center QUADRUM NORTH, address Konstitucijos ave. 21C, Vilnius.

The registration of the shareholders begins at 9:30 a.m.

The record date of the Meeting shall be 5 th August 2025.

Agenda of the Meeting:

Approval of the Company's draft restructuring plan

Considering that the creditors' meeting scheduled for 4 August 2025 did not take place due to the lack of quorum, but the Company received comments from creditors on the draft restructuring plan, on 11 August 2025 the Board of the Company updated this plan. The updated draft restructuring plan aims to clarify the economic, technical, organizational, and other measures intended to overcome the Company's financial difficulties.

The updated draft restructuring plan is attached to this notice. It provides for greater creditor involvement in the governance of the Company by granting the largest mortgage and unsecured creditors' groups the right to delegate one member each to the independent Board, as well as to establish a Creditors' Committee that would actively participate in the implementation of four strategic measures aimed at settling with creditors and restoring the Company's viability. The proposed changes are intended to better address the interests of the Company's creditors and encourage approval of the Company's restructuring plan.

On 11 August 2025, the Board of the Company also resolved to approve an alternative draft resolution of the Meeting, providing for the granting of powers and obligations to the Board of the Company to approve amendments and/or supplements to the restructuring plan approved by the general meeting of shareholders, without altering the essential terms of the document, in order to reflect the proposals submitted by the Company's creditors to the draft restructuring plan (if such proposals are submitted).

Accordingly, the alternative draft resolution proposed for the Meeting has been supplemented as follows:

1. Approval of the Company's draft restructuring plan

1. To approve the Company's draft restructuring plan in accordance with the attached draft.

2. To authorize and instruct the Company's Board to make amendments and/or additions to the Company's restructuring plan approved by this resolution, without altering the essential terms of the document, in order to reflect proposals submitted by the Company's creditors to the draft restructuring plan (if any are submitted). It is resolved that the Company's General Meeting of Shareholders, by this resolution, grants prior consent for making such amendments and additions, meaning that, if necessary, the Company's restructuring plan, as amended and/or supplemented by the Board, shall be deemed approved by this resolution of the Company's General Meeting of Shareholders.

3. To authorise and instruct the CEO and the Board of the Company (with the right to sub-delegate) to execute the accompanying documents and annexes necessary to prepare and attach to the Company's draft restructuring plan, and to take any other actions and execute any other documents necessary for the filing of the Company's draft restructuring plan with the Court.

With this notice, the Company provides its shareholders with a general voting ballot.

More detailed information about the Meeting is provided in the previously published announcement .

Contacts:

CEO of AUGA group, AB under restructuring

Elina Chodzkaitė – Barauskienė

+370 5 233 5340

Attachments



General voting ballot_20250812 AUGA group restructuring plan (2025-08-11)(EN) FINAL