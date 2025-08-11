Crypto Stocks Gain As Bitcoin Rebounds

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Stocks of %Cryptocurrency companies are on the rise as the price of %Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) rebounds and again trades above $120,000 U.S.

Bitcoin traded as high as $122,000 U.S. early on Aug. 11 and is not far from its all-time high of $123,000 U.S. as investors move back into cryptocurrencies.

The renewed momentum in BTC is leading to gains in crypto stocks such as %Coinbase (NASDAQ: $COIN), %Strategy (NASDAQ: $MSTR), and %Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: $HOOD), each of which is up more than 2%.

Coinbase, the largest crypto exchange in America, has seen its share price climb as investor interest in digital assets returns. The same can be said of Strategy and Robinhood Markets.

The stocks of Bitcoin miners are also marching higher on bullish sentiment. Mara Holdings (MARA), %RiotPlatforms (NASDAQ: $RIOT), and %Hut8 (NASDAQ: $HUT) are each up 3% on Aug. 11.

Market sentiment towards crypto has turned favourable after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order that allows 401(k) retirement plans to hold digital assets for the first time.

The price of Bitcoin rose more than 5% over the weekend as retail investors move back into digital assets. Crypto trades around the clock: 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The latest rally is a sharp reversal for BTC, which was trading below $115,000 U.S. over the past week.