Crypto Stocks Gain As Bitcoin Rebounds
Bitcoin traded as high as $122,000 U.S. early on Aug. 11 and is not far from its all-time high of $123,000 U.S. as investors move back into cryptocurrencies.
The renewed momentum in BTC is leading to gains in crypto stocks such as %Coinbase (NASDAQ: $COIN), %Strategy (NASDAQ: $MSTR), and %Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: $HOOD), each of which is up more than 2%.
Coinbase, the largest crypto exchange in America, has seen its share price climb as investor interest in digital assets returns. The same can be said of Strategy and Robinhood Markets.
The stocks of Bitcoin miners are also marching higher on bullish sentiment. Mara Holdings (MARA), %RiotPlatforms (NASDAQ: $RIOT), and %Hut8 (NASDAQ: $HUT) are each up 3% on Aug. 11.
Market sentiment towards crypto has turned favourable after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order that allows 401(k) retirement plans to hold digital assets for the first time.
The price of Bitcoin rose more than 5% over the weekend as retail investors move back into digital assets. Crypto trades around the clock: 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The latest rally is a sharp reversal for BTC, which was trading below $115,000 U.S. over the past week.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment