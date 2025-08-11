Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Just In: Super Micro Computer Launches Nvidia-Powered Advanced Cooling Systems

Just In: Super Micro Computer Launches Nvidia-Powered Advanced Cooling Systems


2025-08-11 03:23:21
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) on Monday announced two new additions to its Nvidia Blackwell portfolio, boosting support for AI-intensive workloads with the rollout of a 4U liquid-cooled system and an 8U air-cooled variant. 

The systems are built to handle the heavy workload of large AI training and processing tasks. They help make operations smoother and reduce power usage. They also improve cooling and performance while supporting future upgrades to NVIDIA's next-generation HGX B300 platforms.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits<.

MENAFN11082025007385015968ID1109913981

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search