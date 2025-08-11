Trump Suggests Downgraded Nvidia Blackwell Chip For Export, Says Jensen Huang Likely To Meet Him Again

President Donald Trump said on Monday that exports of Nvidia's (NVDA) advanced Blackwell AI chips could be allowed only if their capabilities were reduced by 30% to 50%.

Speaking at a press conference in Washington, D.C., he called Nvidia's Blackwell chips“the latest of the greatest in the world.” Trump said no other country would have it for at least five years and described it as“super duper advanced.” He added he would not approve exports of the full chip, but a downgraded version could be considered.

"I think he's coming to see me again about that," the President said, referring to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Nvidia's stock edged 0.3% higher in midday trade amid a cautious equities market ahead of CPI data set to be announced on Tuesday. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the AI chip maker moved lower, but remained within 'bullish' territory over the past day.

Trump dismissed concerns that exports of Nvidia's H20 chips pose a national security risk to the U.S., calling the model“obsolete.” The President said he initially sought a 20% cut but settled on 15% after negotiations with Huang, whom he described as a“great guy.”

His remarks follow reports that Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) agreed to pay 15% of revenue from chip sales to China to the U.S. government. In return, both companies will be granted licenses to sell Nvidia's H20 and AMD's MI308 chips in China, according to a report by the Financial Times.

The H20, designed specifically to comply with U.S. export rules, had previously been barred under earlier restrictions. Nvidia said last month it expected to secure approval to ship the product to China.

