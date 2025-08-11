Rumble CEO Bats For Tether-Backed Northern Data Acquisition Bid: Retail Joins The Party

Rumble Inc.'s (RUM) Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Christopher Pavlovski, said the company's interest in acquiring the Germany-based AI firm, Northern Data, reflects its commitment to exploring mergers and acquisitions.

“Rumble has received positive feedback from Tether, the majority shareholder of Northern Data, with respect to the potential offer on the preliminary terms described in the press,” Pavlovski said in the second-quarter (Q2) earnings call.

Rumble stock traded over 6% higher on Monday afternoon. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock jumped to 'extremely bullish' (78/100) from 'neutral' territory the previous day. Message volume shifted to 'extremely high' (76/100) from 'low' levels in 24 hours.

RUM's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 01:30 p.m. ET on Aug. 11, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock experienced a 663% surge in user message count as of Monday morning. A bullish Stocktwits user explained how the acquisition will be in Rumble's favour.

Another user said the Department of Defense's investigation into its cloud providers would result in companies like Rumble pocketing government projects.

“But what I can say about the current Rumble Cloud is we're seeing like quite a lot of interest, and this is coming from not just governments and countries. We're also starting to see interest from large corporate entities. We've now entered into RFP processes with multiple governments,” added Pavlovski.

The potential share-exchange offer would allow Northern Data shareholders to receive newly issued Rumble Class A common stock in return for their holdings. Under the terms being discussed, Northern Data shareholders would receive 2.319 Rumble shares for each share tendered. If all outstanding shares are included, Northern Data investors would collectively own around 33.3% of Rumble.

The proposal, if finalized, would bring Northern Data's data center and GPU infrastructure into Rumble's ecosystem. Rumble stock has lost over 36% in 2025 and has gained over 43% in the past 12 months.

