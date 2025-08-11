PLAN-B NET ZERO Named“Company Of The Future” At Europe's Leading AI & Innovation Festival
Recognizing companies that demonstrate exceptional commitment, breakthrough business models, and sustainable strategies, the“Company of the Future” award celebrates organizations shaping a prosperous and livable tomorrow. The independent jury of business leaders and industry experts commended PLAN-B NET ZERO for its bold vision, rapid growth, and ability to merge artificial intelligence, ecological responsibility, and economic performance - paving the way for green energy autonomy .
“This recognition is a tremendous honor for our entire team,” said Bradley Mundt , Founder of PLAN-B and a leading voice for digitized energy autonomy.“It validates our unwavering belief that the shift to 100% renewable energy is not only essential for the planet, but also a transformative business opportunity. I am deeply grateful to our outstanding team for their passion and innovation, and to the jury and Big Bang Festival organizers who share our commitment to a sustainable energy future.”
In just two years, PLAN-B NET ZERO has emerged as a key force in sustainable energy technology, leading projects such as the construction of 280 MW of battery storage capacity in Germany and delivering affordable green power to end customers. With a clear mission to inspire customers and partners toward a renewable-powered world, the company combines visionary strategy with proven market execution.
The Big Bang AI Festival - a gathering of innovators, investors, and policymakers from across Europe - provides the ideal stage for PLAN-B NET ZERO to share its vision and showcase the growing role of GreenTech in building a carbon-free future.
About PLAN-B NET ZERO
PLAN-B NET ZERO AG is a Berlin and Zug-based GreenTech company dedicated to enabling energy autonomy through AI-driven solutions. The company develops and operates large-scale renewable energy projects, including battery storage systems, while supplying green electricity to businesses and households at competitive rates. By combining cutting-edge technology with sustainable business models, PLAN-B NET ZERO is driving the global shift to a zero-carbon economy.
