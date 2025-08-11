Arkay's Parent Company, Beyond Spirits, Launches Bold Acquisition Strategy Using Stock-For-Stock Merger Model

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2025) - In a strategic move to expand its global footprint in the alcohol-free and functional beverage sectors, Beyond Spirits Inc., parent company of Arkay Beverages, announces the implementation of a stock-for-stock acquisition strategy, also known as a share exchange tender offer.







Beyond Spirits Inc.

This approach allows Beyond Spirits to use its own equity - rather than cash - to acquire complementary companies in the beverage, wellness, and distribution sectors. The company is actively engaging with businesses that align with Arkay's vision of a healthier, alcohol-free lifestyle.

"Our mission is to consolidate and lead the alcohol-free beverage market globally," said Reynald Vito Grattagliano, Founder of Arkay and President of Beyond Spirits. "By leveraging our stock to acquire innovative, synergistic brands, we're accelerating growth without the burden of debt or dilution of operational focus."

The move reflects a confident valuation of Beyond Spirits and a strategic understanding of current market dynamics, where consolidation and scale are critical to long-term success. The company aims to integrate operations, optimize distribution, and strengthen product portfolios through these mergers.

Arkay Beverages, launched in 2011, pioneered the zero-proof spirits category and has since grown into a globally recognized brand with over $360 million in cumulative sales. Recently, Arkay made headlines with a prominent billboard in Times Square, viewed by more than 300,000 people daily, further reinforcing its leadership position in the mindful drinking movement.

Companies interested in more information are invited to contact Beyond Spirits' corporate development team.

About Beyond Spirits Inc.

Beyond Spirits Inc. is a U.S.-based company specializing in innovative alcohol-free beverage solutions. As the parent company of Arkay Beverages, Beyond Spirits is committed to promoting health, innovation, and social responsibility in the global drinks industry.