Jerit Leo Mitchell

2025-09-10 01:54:45
Physics PhD Candidate, University of Regina

I am currently a PhD student at the University of Regina studying tomographic imaging of fossils using synchrotron radiation and neutrons. I received my BSc and MSc in physics also at the University of Regina.

Experience
  • –present Physics PhD Candidate, University of Regina
Education
  • 2023 University of Regina, Master of Science - Physics
  • 2020 University of Regina, Bachelor of Science - Physics
Publications
  • 2025 In situ analysis of vascular structures in fractured Tyrannosaurus rex rib, Scientific Reports
  • 2023 Morphological and organic spectroscopic studies of a 44-million-year-old leaf beetle (Coleoptera: Chrysomelidae) in amber with endogenous remains of chitin, Scientific Reports

