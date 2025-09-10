Jerit Leo Mitchell
I am currently a PhD student at the University of Regina studying tomographic imaging of fossils using synchrotron radiation and neutrons. I received my BSc and MSc in physics also at the University of Regina.Experience
-
–present
Physics PhD Candidate, University of Regina
-
2023
University of Regina, Master of Science - Physics
2020
University of Regina, Bachelor of Science - Physics
-
2025
In situ analysis of vascular structures in fractured Tyrannosaurus rex rib, Scientific Reports
2023
Morphological and organic spectroscopic studies of a 44-million-year-old leaf beetle (Coleoptera: Chrysomelidae) in amber with endogenous remains of chitin, Scientific Reports
