Jerit Leo Mitchell

I am currently a PhD student at the University of Regina studying tomographic imaging of fossils using synchrotron radiation and neutrons. I received my BSc and MSc in physics also at the University of Regina.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.