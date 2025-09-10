Scott Mills is an Ergonomics Specialist with the Government of Saskatchewan. He is PhD candidate at the University of Regina holding a Masters Degree in Kinesiology and Health Studies and is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist and Certified Personal Trainer.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.