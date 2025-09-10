Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Giacomo Melli is a PhD researcher in Sociology at the University of Oxford and Trinity College. His research explores political participation and social inequalities in Britain and across Europe, and has been published in several leading peer-reviewed journals. Before joining Oxford, he studied Sociology and worked as a research assistant at the Department of Sociology and Social Research at the University of Trento.

Experience
  • 2023–present PhD researcher, University of Oxford
Education
  • 2023 University of Trento (Italy), MSc in Sociology
Publications
  • 2025 Where I stand and what I stand for: Subjective status, class, and redistribution, Social Science Research
  • 2025 Class, Subjective Status, and Turnout in Europe, Research in Social Stratification and Mobility
  • 2025 Healthcare Provision and Attitudes Towards Redistribution. A Regional Analysis Across Europe., Journal of European Public Policy
  • 2024 Populist Attitudes, Subjective Social Status, and Resentment in Italy, Social Indicators Research

