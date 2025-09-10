Giacomo Melli
Giacomo Melli is a PhD researcher in Sociology at the University of Oxford and Trinity College. His research explores political participation and social inequalities in Britain and across Europe, and has been published in several leading peer-reviewed journals. Before joining Oxford, he studied Sociology and worked as a research assistant at the Department of Sociology and Social Research at the University of Trento.Experience
2023–present
PhD researcher, University of Oxford
2023
University of Trento (Italy), MSc in Sociology
2025
Where I stand and what I stand for: Subjective status, class, and redistribution, Social Science Research
2025
Class, Subjective Status, and Turnout in Europe, Research in Social Stratification and Mobility
2025
Healthcare Provision and Attitudes Towards Redistribution. A Regional Analysis Across Europe., Journal of European Public Policy
2024
Populist Attitudes, Subjective Social Status, and Resentment in Italy, Social Indicators Research
