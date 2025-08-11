Global Quantum Computing Market To Grow 34.6% Annually Through 2030

Boston, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research,“ Quantum Computing: Technologies and Global Markets to 2030 ,” the market is projected to grow from $1.6 billion in 2025 to $7.3 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.6% from 2025 to 2030.

This report provides an overview of the global quantum computing market, highlighting trends, challenges, and growth opportunities. It segments the market by offerings, deployment modes, technologies, applications, industries, and regions. It also explores regulations, ESG developments, patent activity, emerging technologies, and offers profiles of leading companies, along with their strategies to stay competitive.

This report is particularly relevant today as the quantum computing market is rapidly advancing, with major players like IBM and Google making significant strides in building more powerful and stable systems. Early quantum technologies are already being tested in real-world applications such as drug discovery, finance, and logistics. With growing investments from governments and industries, especially in countries like the U.S. and China, quantum computing is moving closer to commercialization, making it a critical area of focus for both business innovation and national security.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Rapid Growth in Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI): Quantum computing can significantly boost ML and AI by enabling faster data processing and more efficient model training. This is driving interest in quantum-enhanced algorithms for tasks like pattern recognition, natural language processing, and predictive analytics.

Demand for Supply Chain Optimization and Expansion of Cloud-Based Quantum Solutions: Quantum systems excel at solving complex optimization problems, making them ideal for logistics, inventory, and resource planning. Cloud platforms like IBM Quantum and Amazon Braket are making these capabilities more accessible to businesses worldwide.

Implementation of Quantum Computing in Self-Driving Technology: Quantum computing can improve autonomous vehicle performance by optimizing navigation, enhancing sensor data analysis, and simulating traffic scenarios. This supports safer and more efficient self-driving systems.

Quantum Technology in the Healthcare Sector: Healthcare is leveraging quantum computing for drug discovery, genomics, and medical imaging. Quantum simulations and data analysis can accelerate research and enable personalized treatments, making it a promising tool for biotech and pharma companies.

Investments and Initiatives by the Government and Defense Sector: Governments are investing in quantum research for national security, scientific leadership, and economic growth. Programs like the U.S. National Quantum Initiative and the EU Quantum Flagship are fostering innovation and building quantum infrastructure.

Report Synopsis