Global Quantum Computing Market To Grow 34.6% Annually Through 2030
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2024
|Forecast period considered
|2025-2030
|Base year market size
|$1.3 billion
|Market size forecast
|$7.3 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 34.6% from 2025 to 2030
|Segments covered
|Market Offering, Deployment Mode, Technology, Application, End-User Industry, and Region
|Regions covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW)
|Countries covered
|U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, the U.K., France, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, South America and Africa
|Market drivers
|
Interesting facts:
- Superconducting qubits are expected to grow the fastest, with a 36.1% annual growth rate. This is driven by substantial investments from companies like IBM, Google, and Rigetti, aiming to use quantum computing in areas like drug discovery, materials science, optimization, and cryptography.
- Nearly 80% of the world's top 50 banks are now investing in quantum technology. They're moving beyond experiments and using quantum machine learning to better detect fraud by analyzing complex transaction patterns.
Emerging startups:
- 1Qbit KETS Quantum Qilimanjaro Anyon Systems Inc Alice & Bob
The report addresses the following questions:What are the global quantum computing market's projected size and growth rate?
- The global quantum computing market is expected to reach $7.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 34.6% during the forecast period.
- Rapid growth in ML and AI; early adoption of quantum computers in the banking and financial industries; demand for supply chain optimization; and expansion of cloud-based quantum solutions.
- Technological hurdles in implementation and the shortage of quantum skills remain challenges for market growth. However, the development of advanced cryptography solutions, the implementation of quantum computers in self-driving technology, the increasing adoption of quantum technology in the healthcare sector, and investments and initiatives by government and defense sector create major opportunities for market growth.
- Quantum-assisted optimization will dominate the market through 2030. This is due to its wide applicability across industries such as logistics, finance, manufacturing, and energy, where complex optimization problems-such as route planning, portfolio optimization, and supply chain management - can benefit significantly from quantum-enhanced solutions.
- In 2024, North America had the largest market share, driven by a robust ecosystem of government support and the presence of leading tech firms like IBM, Google, and Microsoft. The region is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.
Market leaders include:
- ALPHABET INC. (GOOGLE INC.) AMAZON.COM INC. ATOS SE D-WAVE QUANTUM INC. HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO. LTD. IBM CORP. INFLEQTION INC. INTEL CORP. IONQ INC. ISARA CORP. MICROSOFT QC WARE QUANTINUUM RIGETTI & CO. LLC. XANADU
Related reports:
Global Markets for Laser Systems, Components, and Materials : This report analyzes the global laser systems market, including systems, components, and materials. It segments the market by laser type such as solid-state, semiconductor, gas, and liquid lasers, with further breakdowns like fiber and CO2 lasers. It analyzes end-use industries including industrial, medical, telecommunications, and defense, and distinguishes between macro and micro processing applications. Regional coverage includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World, offering insights into market trends and opportunities across various sectors.
Photonic Integrated Circuits: Global Markets with Special Focus on Silicon Photonics : This report presents a detailed analysis of the photonic integrated circuits (PICs) market, examining components like transceivers, lasers, modulators, detectors, multiplexers/demultiplexers, and optical amplifiers. It explores their use across applications such as optical communication, sensing, biophotonics, and signal processing. The study also covers integration types, raw materials, and regional markets including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. It highlights market drivers, challenges, and innovations in material design, and concludes with an overview of the leading companies in the market and their offerings.
