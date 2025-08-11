Revolutionary Home Improvement Platform Bidly.Io Launches To Eliminate Wasted Time And Streamline Contractor-Client Connections

MENAFN - GetNews) New platform addresses the $400+ billion home improvement industry's biggest pain points with AI-powered project scoping and transparent bidding process







Bidly, an innovative digital platform designed to revolutionize the home improvement and construction bidding process, today announced its official launch. The comprehensive platform connects homeowners and property managers with qualified contractors through an efficient, transparent bidding system that eliminates the traditional time-wasting processes that plague both sides of the industry.

Solving a $400 Billion Industry's Biggest Problem

The home improvement industry, valued at over $400 billion annually, has long suffered from inefficient communication and project matching. Traditional methods force contractors to spend hours driving to sites, preparing estimates, and chasing leads that often go nowhere, while homeowners struggle with unreliable contractors, ghost encounters, and lack of transparency in pricing.

"I created Bidly after experiencing firsthand the frustration of posting projects on social media and spending hours calling contractors, only to be left on voicemail," said Paul Lorica, CEO and founder of Bidly. "Both contractors and homeowners were wasting 5+ hours per project just trying to connect. We knew there had to be a better way."







Key Platform Features

For Contractors:



Submit detailed bids with pricing, timelines, and portfolio work

AI-powered project matching based on skills and location

Eliminate unnecessary site visits for simple estimates

Track bid success rates and market insights Automated client communication and follow-up

For Homeowners:



Create detailed project listings with AI-powered scoping assistance

Compare multiple bids side-by-side with contractor profiles

Automatic contractor notifications when bids are accepted

Review system and contractor verification Real-time project status tracking

Technology Integration:



AI-powered project scoping and cost estimation

Azure Blob storage for secure file management

Mapbox integration for location-based matching

Clerk authentication for user security Real-time notifications and updates

Market Validation and Early Success

Since its beta launch, Bidly has demonstrated strong market validation:



Average time savings of 5+ hours per project for both contractors and homeowners

85% reduction in unnecessary site visits for estimate-only projects

Growing user base across the DFW market Positive feedback from early adopters praising the platform's efficiency

"The traditional process was broken," explains Paul Lorica. "Contractors were driving across town during rush hour, spending 10 minutes measuring, then going home tired to spend an hour on a takeoff, only to have clients ghost them. Meanwhile, homeowners were scheduling multiple site visits, taking time off work, and still only getting two bids back – one overpriced, one from a scammer."

Competitive Advantage

Unlike existing platforms that focus primarily on lead generation, Bidly emphasizes:



Zero fees for basic platform usage (compared to expensive alternatives like Thumbtack)

Quality over quantity in contractor-client matching

Transparency in the bidding process with detailed bid comparisons

Time efficiency by eliminating unnecessary in-person meetings for simple estimates Trust building through verified contractor profiles and review systems

Future Development and Investment

Bidly is currently in active development with several key features in the pipeline:



Enhanced bid management interfaces

Comprehensive contractor profile systems

In-app messaging and communication tools

Mobile app development

Payment integration via Stripe Advanced search and filtering capabilities

The company is actively seeking strategic partnerships and investment opportunities to accelerate platform development and market expansion.

Industry Expert Commentary

"The home improvement industry has been ripe for digital disruption," said Carlos Arrazo, Project Manager at Arrazo Roofing Inc. "Platforms like Bidly that focus on solving real pain points rather than just generating leads represent the future of how contractors and homeowners will connect."

About Bidly

Founded in 2025, Bidly is a technology startup dedicated to streamlining the home improvement and construction project bidding process. The platform leverages modern technology including AI-powered project scoping, real-time communication tools, and comprehensive user verification systems to create a trustworthy, efficient marketplace for contractors and homeowners.

The platform currently serves the DFW Market and plans to expand nationwide throughout 2026. Bidly is committed to maintaining a free, open marketplace that prioritizes user experience and genuine value creation over profit extraction.

For more information about Bidly, visit or follow the company on social media @BidlyIO.

Additional Resources



High-resolution images and logos:

Platform demo video:

Founder interview availability upon request Platform screenshots and user testimonials available

Note to Editors: Bidly executives and beta users are available for interviews. Additional background information, statistics, and visual assets are available upon request.

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Bidly's business plans and market opportunity. Actual results may vary.