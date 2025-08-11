Revolutionary Home Improvement Platform Bidly.Io Launches To Eliminate Wasted Time And Streamline Contractor-Client Connections
Bidly, an innovative digital platform designed to revolutionize the home improvement and construction bidding process, today announced its official launch. The comprehensive platform connects homeowners and property managers with qualified contractors through an efficient, transparent bidding system that eliminates the traditional time-wasting processes that plague both sides of the industry.
Solving a $400 Billion Industry's Biggest Problem
The home improvement industry, valued at over $400 billion annually, has long suffered from inefficient communication and project matching. Traditional methods force contractors to spend hours driving to sites, preparing estimates, and chasing leads that often go nowhere, while homeowners struggle with unreliable contractors, ghost encounters, and lack of transparency in pricing.
"I created Bidly after experiencing firsthand the frustration of posting projects on social media and spending hours calling contractors, only to be left on voicemail," said Paul Lorica, CEO and founder of Bidly. "Both contractors and homeowners were wasting 5+ hours per project just trying to connect. We knew there had to be a better way."
Key Platform Features
For Contractors:
Submit detailed bids with pricing, timelines, and portfolio work
AI-powered project matching based on skills and location
Eliminate unnecessary site visits for simple estimates
Track bid success rates and market insights
Automated client communication and follow-up
For Homeowners:
Create detailed project listings with AI-powered scoping assistance
Compare multiple bids side-by-side with contractor profiles
Automatic contractor notifications when bids are accepted
Review system and contractor verification
Real-time project status tracking
Technology Integration:
AI-powered project scoping and cost estimation
Azure Blob storage for secure file management
Mapbox integration for location-based matching
Clerk authentication for user security
Real-time notifications and updates
Market Validation and Early Success
Since its beta launch, Bidly has demonstrated strong market validation:
Average time savings of 5+ hours per project for both contractors and homeowners
85% reduction in unnecessary site visits for estimate-only projects
Growing user base across the DFW market
Positive feedback from early adopters praising the platform's efficiency
"The traditional process was broken," explains Paul Lorica. "Contractors were driving across town during rush hour, spending 10 minutes measuring, then going home tired to spend an hour on a takeoff, only to have clients ghost them. Meanwhile, homeowners were scheduling multiple site visits, taking time off work, and still only getting two bids back – one overpriced, one from a scammer."
Competitive Advantage
Unlike existing platforms that focus primarily on lead generation, Bidly emphasizes:
Zero fees for basic platform usage (compared to expensive alternatives like Thumbtack)
Quality over quantity in contractor-client matching
Transparency in the bidding process with detailed bid comparisons
Time efficiency by eliminating unnecessary in-person meetings for simple estimates
Trust building through verified contractor profiles and review systems
Future Development and Investment
Bidly is currently in active development with several key features in the pipeline:
Enhanced bid management interfaces
Comprehensive contractor profile systems
In-app messaging and communication tools
Mobile app development
Payment integration via Stripe
Advanced search and filtering capabilities
The company is actively seeking strategic partnerships and investment opportunities to accelerate platform development and market expansion.
Industry Expert Commentary
"The home improvement industry has been ripe for digital disruption," said Carlos Arrazo, Project Manager at Arrazo Roofing Inc. "Platforms like Bidly that focus on solving real pain points rather than just generating leads represent the future of how contractors and homeowners will connect."
About Bidly
Founded in 2025, Bidly is a technology startup dedicated to streamlining the home improvement and construction project bidding process. The platform leverages modern technology including AI-powered project scoping, real-time communication tools, and comprehensive user verification systems to create a trustworthy, efficient marketplace for contractors and homeowners.
The platform currently serves the DFW Market and plans to expand nationwide throughout 2026. Bidly is committed to maintaining a free, open marketplace that prioritizes user experience and genuine value creation over profit extraction.
For more information about Bidly, visit or follow the company on social media @BidlyIO.
Additional Resources
High-resolution images and logos:
Platform demo video:
Founder interview availability upon request
Platform screenshots and user testimonials available
Note to Editors: Bidly executives and beta users are available for interviews. Additional background information, statistics, and visual assets are available upon request.
This press release contains forward-looking statements about Bidly's business plans and market opportunity. Actual results may vary.
