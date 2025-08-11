Employer Rebrands And Streamlines With Mainstreet

Updated Mainstreet Logo

Employer Rebrands Bench Accounting as Mainstreet, Consolidating Acquisitions Into a Unified Back-Office Platform for Small Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Employer has officially rebranded Bench , integrating several recent acquisitions into one cohesive brand: Mainstreet .

The rebrand consolidates Bench's full-service bookkeeping and tax capabilities with the team and technology of recent acquisitions Mainstreet Tax Credits, and Dough, a developer-first accounting API platform. In addition, customers can now form business entities directly through the platform.

This rebrand and consolidation marks the culmination of a multi-phase strategy to build the most comprehensive back office platform purpose-built for small businesses.

Back in May 2025, Employer acquired Mainstreet Tax Credits, bringing in its category-leading R&D tax credit software and growth-focused positioning.

Rather than creating something entirely new, the company chose to consolidate Bench's offerings under the Mainstreet name, an established brand that already resonated with the audience it was built to serve.

“We're not piecing together software-we're building the infrastructure for the next generation of small businesses,” said Jesse Tinsley, Employer chairman and founder.“Mainstreet is our flagship.”

More Than a Name Change - A New Category

Since acquiring Bench, Employer has made significant investments to expand the platform's capabilities and improve the customer experience, scaling its product, engineering, and customer success teams to meet growing demand.

With the addition of Mainstreet Tax and Dough to Bench's existing offering, Mainstreet now offers a comprehensive suite of AI-enabled, fully integrated back office services, including:

Fast, automated bookkeeping and tax filings, supported by real accounting professionals

Automated tax credit discovery, including R&D and payroll credits

Real-time, developer friendly accounting APIs for seamless integrations with existing fintech stacks

The rebrand unites these services in a cohesive platform that does what small business owners actually need: make the back office disappear.

“Entrepreneurs don't need more tools. They need fewer logins, fewer spreadsheets, and one place to run their business. That's what Mainstreet delivers,” Tinsley added.

About Mainstreet

Mainstreet, formerly Bench and Mainstreet Tax, is the all-in-one back-office platform to power small businesses. From bookkeeping, taxes, and APIs, and soon to offer financing and banking, Mainstreet combines people, product, and automation to make running a business easier, faster, and more founder-friendly.

Mainstreet is a portfolio company of Employer.

About Employer

With a growing portfolio of category-leading platforms - including Bench Accounting, Mainstreet Tax Credits, Recruiter, BountyJobs and more - Employer delivers a unified suite of solutions to power the back office operations behind America's small businesses.

By streamlining essential functions like payroll, accounting, tax credit research, entity formation and vendor management, Employer enables entrepreneurs and small business owners to spend less time on back office administration and more time building their businesses.

Visit to learn more.

