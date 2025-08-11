Optimal Blue's New Brand Reflects Its Modern Technology And Proven Expertise And Leadership

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) PLANO, Texas, Aug. 11, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Optimal Blue today launched a new brand that emphasizes the company's market leadership in delivering modern innovation backed by decades of proven, trusted performance.“Optimal Blue is operating in an era defined by accuracy, scale, speed and artificial intelligence – and our new brand embodies that,” said Joe Tyrrell, CEO of Optimal Blue.







“We continue to invest in AI and innovations that help our clients stay accurate, move faster and make smarter, more informed and profitable lending decisions. At the same time, we're building on more than two decades of trusted expertise, performance and unrivaled pricing accuracy. It's this combination – modern and proven – that makes Optimal Blue the most trusted partner in the capital markets today.”

The new brand introduces a new logo and visual identity, along with messaging that more clearly depicts Optimal Blue's role as the engine that powers lender profitability with innovative technology and proven results.

“This new brand is more than a visual update – it's a bold statement about who we are and where we're going,” said Sara Holtz, chief marketing officer at Optimal Blue.“Our visual identity and messaging not only reflects all the changes and enhancements that we have recently made, but also the fact that Optimal Blue delivers the best of both worlds: modern technology and decades of trust. It's a reflection of our momentum and mission to continue delivering the innovative solutions lenders need for success.”

The new logo icon embodies Optimal Blue's role as the central hub of the capital markets ecosystem – representing unity, continuity, and the full capital markets life cycle. The dual-sided symmetry captures the essence of Optimal Blue's identity: one side symbolizes innovation through cloud-native infrastructure and AI-driven automation, while the other reflects a legacy of trust, accuracy, and market leadership.

The tagline – Modern. Proven. – captures the essence of the unique value Optimal Blue delivers to mortgage lenders, representing the dual promise the company makes to lenders and the values for which it stands.



Modern: Optimal Blue is built on a foundation of modern innovation that's designed to evolve. Its platform is API-first, cloud-native, and architected for scale, speed, and resilience. Generative AI, machine learning, and real-time data syncing position the company's clients to adapt to market shifts and regulatory changes without disruption. Proven: With decades of experience and the largest market share in key capital markets segments, Optimal Blue is a proven and trusted name in mortgage technology. The company's deep expertise, honed over decades, powers the precision, compliance, and confidence lenders rely on to power profitability.

The company has begun implementing the new brand across all channels today, and it expects to have all updates complete in early 2026.

About Optimal Blue

Optimal Blue powers profitability across the mortgage capital markets ecosystem. As the industry's only end-to-end capital markets platform, our technology, data, and integrations bridge the primary and secondary markets to help lenders of all sizes maximize performance – from pricing accuracy to margin protection and every step in between. Backed by over 20 years of proven expertise, our modern, cloud-native technology delivers the real-time automation, actionable data, and seamless connectivity lenders need to navigate market volatility and scale for growth.

To learn more about how Optimal Blue delivers measurable ROI, visit .

